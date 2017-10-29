Boost Gauge vs Vac/Boost Gauge
Hi All
just wondering if you can clarify for me why 'diesel' boost gauges don't feature vacuum? If the actuator wasn't working properly or a hose split, wouldn't a vac/boost gauge be more useful than just a boost gauge in a diesel engine vehicle?
