Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:48 pm by Flash6

Hi All



I thought i'd share my ride with you. It's a 2000my Holden Rodeo TFS55 R9. It's got the 4JB1T 2.8TD engine (without the EGR). Although it looks in reasonable nic from the photos... it is a project vehicle. It certainly hasn't been looked after well in the past. The best way to describe the condition is as a fisherman's best friend.



The current mod list is below for you



Flexiglass Canopy

TJM bull bar

TJM rock sliders

Lightforce Spotties

15" Sunrasia wheels

Mickey Thompson MT tyres - 31/1050/15

Asin locking hubs

Airtec snorkel

Roof console

Rear draws



Down the line...

new suspension

ICE

Lokka

New rear draws

16" wheels and tyres

Exhaust

Intercooler

Gauges