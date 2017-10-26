2000 Holden Rodeo TF R9 2.8TD Mod
Hi All
I thought i'd share my ride with you. It's a 2000my Holden Rodeo TFS55 R9. It's got the 4JB1T 2.8TD engine (without the EGR). Although it looks in reasonable nic from the photos... it is a project vehicle. It certainly hasn't been looked after well in the past. The best way to describe the condition is as a fisherman's best friend.
The current mod list is below for you
Flexiglass Canopy
TJM bull bar
TJM rock sliders
Lightforce Spotties
15" Sunrasia wheels
Mickey Thompson MT tyres - 31/1050/15
Asin locking hubs
Airtec snorkel
Roof console
Rear draws
Down the line...
new suspension
ICE
Lokka
New rear draws
16" wheels and tyres
Exhaust
Intercooler
Gauges
