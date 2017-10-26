Hi Folks!
Hi Folks
just thought i'd introduce myself and say hello! 4 Weeks ago yesterday i emigrated to Oz from the UK. I'm located in the Adelaide Hills. I've bought for my family and i a Holden Rodeo. We've nic-named it Flash after the sloth in Zootropolis/Zootopia (depending on what country you're in) as it's an absolute slug. It's a proper project vehicle... it was advertised as 'driving perfectly' from the dealer but when it was delivered to me it wouldn't fire up... it'd turn over but not fire up. Since then i've got the following list below to get it safe and reliable... just as well i'm not worried by a project. My son love's it and wants it as his first vehicle. So the initial to do list is:
belts
glow plugs
clutch
new drums + discs + pads
speedo sensor
shocks
headlights
bulbs for spotties
rear draws
rear canopy fitting kit
rear canopy locks
exhaust
intercooler
I've bought most of the items above already just need to buy the tools now to fit them!
See you online!
Flash6
just thought i'd introduce myself and say hello! 4 Weeks ago yesterday i emigrated to Oz from the UK. I'm located in the Adelaide Hills. I've bought for my family and i a Holden Rodeo. We've nic-named it Flash after the sloth in Zootropolis/Zootopia (depending on what country you're in) as it's an absolute slug. It's a proper project vehicle... it was advertised as 'driving perfectly' from the dealer but when it was delivered to me it wouldn't fire up... it'd turn over but not fire up. Since then i've got the following list below to get it safe and reliable... just as well i'm not worried by a project. My son love's it and wants it as his first vehicle. So the initial to do list is:
belts
glow plugs
clutch
new drums + discs + pads
speedo sensor
shocks
headlights
bulbs for spotties
rear draws
rear canopy fitting kit
rear canopy locks
exhaust
intercooler
I've bought most of the items above already just need to buy the tools now to fit them!
See you online!
Flash6