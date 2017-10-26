Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:25 pm by Flash6

Hi Folks



just thought i'd introduce myself and say hello! 4 Weeks ago yesterday i emigrated to Oz from the UK. I'm located in the Adelaide Hills. I've bought for my family and i a Holden Rodeo. We've nic-named it Flash after the sloth in Zootropolis/Zootopia (depending on what country you're in) as it's an absolute slug. It's a proper project vehicle... it was advertised as 'driving perfectly' from the dealer but when it was delivered to me it wouldn't fire up... it'd turn over but not fire up. Since then i've got the following list below to get it safe and reliable... just as well i'm not worried by a project. My son love's it and wants it as his first vehicle. So the initial to do list is:



belts

glow plugs

clutch

new drums + discs + pads

speedo sensor

shocks

headlights

bulbs for spotties

rear draws

rear canopy fitting kit

rear canopy locks

exhaust

intercooler



I've bought most of the items above already just need to buy the tools now to fit them!



See you online!

Flash6