The 7 month lap...in progress

bunsen

Desert Driver

Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:50 am

The 7 month lap...in progress

Thought I’d check in and see if the forum and forumites were still alive and kicking. Good to see a bit of a heartbeat!

We’ve been well and truely overlanding, by taking 7 months to do a lap of our magnificent island. We’re onto our 4th month.

Here are our tales so far if you’re interested...

https://ourgeckotales.wordpress.com/
2003 Prado GXL V6
Hilux99

Desert Driver

Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:12 am

Re: The 7 month lap...in progress

Thanks for posting, great read.
VW Amarok MY12.5 Auto

Life's too short for paranoia, and cuts into the time needed to deal with the people following you!
Big Red

Web Wheeler

Joe

Simpson Trekker

Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:45 am

Re: The 7 month lap...in progress

Nice work guys - glad you're enjoying the trip. The blog brought back a lot of memories for me - you lucky buggers.

If it isn't too late for you, you should try to get into Carawine gorge near Marble Bar - it a beaut spot to spend a few nights. The only drawback are the over friendly cattle!
Cop You Later
Joe

2014 VRX Pajero, sometimes with a caravan.
With mods: Bull bar, winch, dual batteries, UHF, auxiliary fuel tank, water tank, drawers, onboard air compressor, 2" lift, Bushskinz underbody armour

Life is a tale, told by an idiot.
Full of sound and fury yet signifying nothing.
(King Lear)

