Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:45 am by Joe

Nice work guys - glad you're enjoying the trip. The blog brought back a lot of memories for me - you lucky buggers.



If it isn't too late for you, you should try to get into Carawine gorge near Marble Bar - it a beaut spot to spend a few nights. The only drawback are the over friendly cattle!

Cop You Later

Joe



2014 VRX Pajero, sometimes with a caravan.

With mods: Bull bar, winch, dual batteries, UHF, auxiliary fuel tank, water tank, drawers, onboard air compressor, 2" lift, Bushskinz underbody armour



Life is a tale, told by an idiot.

Full of sound and fury yet signifying nothing.

(King Lear)