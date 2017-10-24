The 7 month lap...in progress
Thought I’d check in and see if the forum and forumites were still alive and kicking. Good to see a bit of a heartbeat!
We’ve been well and truely overlanding, by taking 7 months to do a lap of our magnificent island. We’re onto our 4th month.
Here are our tales so far if you’re interested...
https://ourgeckotales.wordpress.com/
2003 Prado GXL V6