Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:47 pm by TLCC

The Toyota Land Cruiser Club of Australia (TLCC) is proudly hosting their annual Willowglen 4x4 Challenge event on NSW October Long Weekend this October.Widely regarded as the premier 4WD competition in NSW, the Willowglen 4x4 Challenge sees more than 20 teams from various registered 4WD clubs from NSW and ACT compete against one another.The multi-stage competition will be held over two action packed days; Saturday 30th of September and Sunday 1st of October 2017 at[img][img][img][/img][/img][/img] Willowglen.This exciting 4WD event will see the competing 4WDs tackle a variety of stages which are designed to test driving and navigation skills and vehicle capabilityThe Friday night stage commences just after sunset, Saturday's events are all day from 8:00 am, Sunday's events are from 8:00 am concluding with the Mud Hole, followed by the presentation at approximately 6:00 pm.Willowglen is located near Tarago some 40 minutes south of Goulburn. On event weekend, direction signs will be posted along the road giving directions to the Challenge from Tarago. Importantly, you don't need a four wheel drive to get there. The property and car parks can be accessed by two wheel drive vehicles.There will be no water or power facilities onsite, so all visitors should bring along their own drinking water, however there will be a range of food and drinks available for purchase, as well as camping facilities should one decide to stay for the weekend.________________________________________The Willowglen 4x4 Challenge is a ticketed event; visitors can either opt for a single day pass or a weekend pass; prices are as follows:• Weekend Pass (includes camping): $60 per adult• Day Visitor: $30 per adult• Children: Under 16 - Free entry (must be accompanied by an adult family member)Tickets can be purchased at the gate on the event day. http://www.tlcc.com.au/willowglen-chall ... mation.htm For more information on this event, pleas visit the TLCC website.