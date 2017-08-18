Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:59 am by mattyboii-13

Hey guys, just wondering if anyone could help me. My dad owns the Green 1997 GQ patrol (nsw reg UMX195)

It was featured on the front cover of a back issue several years ago comparing the difference of the 2.8L and 4.2L

If anyone would be able to help me obtain this back issue, it would be much appreciated.



My dad has since had the following work done...

Bullbar with intergrated side steps & brush bars

Dual Battery system with deep cycle battery

13,000lb warn winch

Snorkle

K&N air filter

HD Tow bar

UHF & VHF radios

Turbo

High performance alloy Radiator

Engine rebuilt with strengthened internals

Injector pump rebuilt and modified to compensate for turbo boost

Pyro gage to keep an eye on whats going on

HD clutch

Gearbox rebuild (basically for the fun of it as nothing was really worn or damaged but had new parts fitted anyways)

Rear Diff rebuild with similar story to the above mentioned gearbox.

Roof basket fitted

slide out drawer system and fridge mount

more to come...