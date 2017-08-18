1997 RX GQ Nissan Patrol 4.2TD, Wally, Mod.
Hey guys, just wondering if anyone could help me. My dad owns the Green 1997 GQ patrol (nsw reg UMX195)
It was featured on the front cover of a back issue several years ago comparing the difference of the 2.8L and 4.2L
If anyone would be able to help me obtain this back issue, it would be much appreciated.
My dad has since had the following work done...
Bullbar with intergrated side steps & brush bars
Dual Battery system with deep cycle battery
13,000lb warn winch
Snorkle
K&N air filter
HD Tow bar
UHF & VHF radios
Turbo
High performance alloy Radiator
Engine rebuilt with strengthened internals
Injector pump rebuilt and modified to compensate for turbo boost
Pyro gage to keep an eye on whats going on
HD clutch
Gearbox rebuild (basically for the fun of it as nothing was really worn or damaged but had new parts fitted anyways)
Rear Diff rebuild with similar story to the above mentioned gearbox.
Roof basket fitted
slide out drawer system and fridge mount
more to come...
