liege69
Tue Aug 01, 2017 10:20 am
Roof top tent rack

so if anyone's interested my number is 0433451691 just fire me up a text or email me at Hi guys, was wondering if anyone would be interested in purchasing a 200 series land cruiser roof top tent rack. It is brand new from tiger z/ 4x4 super Center . I got it a couple months ago thinking I'd replace my tiger Z full basket rack so I can install the roof top tent and my awnings but I purchased the wrong ones and I decided to modify my existing racks to accommodate.I'm relocating house and I don't really want to cart this around cause I have less room where I'm going.Cheersim located in the western suburbs of Melbourne, Carolinesprings to be exact and the asking is $150.Thought id post it on the forum before considering eBayso if anyone's interested my number is 0433451691 just fire me up a text or email me at jcliege69@gmail.com Attachments Top

