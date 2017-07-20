Skip to content

RIP Ian Glover

trac44

Post Thu Jul 20, 2017 8:28 am

RIP Ian Glover

One time editor of Overlander, and as another friend just said, "an exceptional wordsmith", Ian passed away last night after a battle with cancer.
He will be missed.
Cheers
Norm
hoyks

Post Sat Jul 22, 2017 9:33 am

Re: RIP Ian Glover

Not something I would wish on anyone, it takes too many people well before their time is due :( .
