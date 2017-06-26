Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:40 am by richardmh

Hi



1998 GXL Landcruiser Diesel Manual (1HZ motor), 270,000 km



I had my pride and joy Landcruiser in with the workshop for a service and rego check last Friday here in Sydney and late in the afternoon a Neanderthal mechanic dropped it down of the hoist, ignored the lit red warning light on the dashboard and took it for a test drive "without any oil in the engine". He never made it back to the workshop, my beautifully looked after, maintained and reliable engine seized and blew up and the vehicle had to be towed back to the workshop on Saturday.



The owner of the workshop has said he will repair the damage with an engine rebuild to bring it back to “new”. He has mentioned two places Gem Industries (in Melb) and In-Tune Performance (Peakhurst Sydney). Does anyone know much about these businesses and whether they are up to the job? Are there others who will do a better job?



Is it best to get my own engine rebuilt/reconditioned or obtain an engine from the wreckers that I know nothing about?



How much will a rebuild cost vs wreckers engine?

Will a rebuild come with a warranty?



The owner has given me nothing in writing to say what has happened to my engine in fact all i got back on Friday afternoon was a passed e-safety check report for rego. Should I ask for something?



The owner of the workshop has provided me his car while he gets my car fixed.



What demands (if any) should I make and what should I do, I’m a little frazzled and very upset.