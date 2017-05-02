Bits, bobs, widgets, whatever - if it's a part you're after, cast your eye yonder...

These are the next generation Tred recovery tracks

Totally new design with better heat resistant lugs.

They come with a lifetime warranty.

either in green or Grey

These sell in the shops for $329

Pick up in Cranbourne VIC

I have a few sets in green or Grey sets going for $250 + postage



See here for video

See here for video

