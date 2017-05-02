Post Tue May 02, 2017 11:31 pm

Tred Pro recovery tracks

Brand new Tred Pro recovery tracks
These are the next generation Tred recovery tracks
Totally new design with better heat resistant lugs.
They come with a lifetime warranty.
either in green or Grey
These sell in the shops for $329
Pick up in Cranbourne VIC
I have a few sets in green or Grey sets going for $250 + postage

See here for video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFFzl5UCSno
All sets i have sent have cost $25 so far for postage but might be higher for rural areas or WA, NT and FNQ
Attachments
s-l1600.jpg