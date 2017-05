Tue May 02, 2017 11:31 pm by Graz

Brand new Tred Pro recovery tracksThese are the next generation Tred recovery tracksTotally new design with better heat resistant lugs.They come with a lifetime warranty.either in green or GreyThese sell in the shops for $329Pick up in Cranbourne VICI have a few sets in green or Grey sets going for $250 + postageSee here for video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFFzl5UCSno All sets i have sent have cost $25 so far for postage but might be higher for rural areas or WA, NT and FNQ