4WD touring - Troopy vs Prado

Post Sun Apr 30, 2017 9:21 am

Hi, I'm new to 4x4 and i want to know which is the better choice for touring around australia.

Im trying to decide between the Troopy and the Prado.

They both have pros and cons.

The Troopy is tougher and more capable off road and better for camping but the Prado is more comfortable to drive has better fuel economy , better safety etc.

So which would you use to tour around Australia and why ?
Post Fri May 05, 2017 7:46 pm

Re: 4WD touring - Troopy vs Prado

you can sleep in the troopy ... but if your towing your accommodation then the prado.
Post Mon May 15, 2017 5:00 am

Re: 4WD touring - Troopy vs Prado

For me it would be the troopy with the FTE Motor in it.

Not a fan of the motor in the late model Prado. Each to there own. :) :)
