Sun Apr 30, 2017 9:21 am by OffGrid

Hi, I'm new to 4x4 and i want to know which is the better choice for touring around australia.



Im trying to decide between the Troopy and the Prado.



They both have pros and cons.



The Troopy is tougher and more capable off road and better for camping but the Prado is more comfortable to drive has better fuel economy , better safety etc.



So which would you use to tour around Australia and why ?