4WD touring - Troopy vs Prado

Hi, I'm new to 4x4 and i want to know which is the better choice for touring around australia.

Im trying to decide between the Troopy and the Prado.

They both have pros and cons.

The Troopy is tougher and more capable off road and better for camping but the Prado is more comfortable to drive has better fuel economy , better safety etc.

So which would you use to tour around Australia and why ?
Re: 4WD touring - Troopy vs Prado

you can sleep in the troopy ... but if your towing your accommodation then the prado.

