Fri Apr 21, 2017 10:28 am by TLCC

TLCC 4wd Swap Meet Sunday 21st of May 2017 (Revesby) NSW

The Toyota Land Cruiser Club of Australia (TLCC) are holding their annual 4wd Swap Meet.Sunday 21st May 2017Revesby South Public SchoolAddress: Corner of Mars St & Vega St Revesby NSW 2212 Entry Via Vega St RevesbyFrom: 7.30 am for sellers and buyers$10 for sellers, $2 per person.4wd and camping related equipment only please.Refreshments available, including sausage sandwiches, Bacon & Egg Rolls, Tea & Barista Coffee.Contact 0408 736 472 or 0418 207 966