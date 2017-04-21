TLCC 4wd Swap Meet Sunday 21st of May 2017 (Revesby) NSW
The Toyota Land Cruiser Club of Australia (TLCC) are holding their annual 4wd Swap Meet.
Sunday 21st May 2017
Revesby South Public School
Address: Corner of Mars St & Vega St Revesby NSW 2212 Entry Via Vega St Revesby
From: 7.30 am for sellers and buyers
$10 for sellers, $2 per person.
4wd and camping related equipment only please.
Refreshments available, including sausage sandwiches, Bacon & Egg Rolls, Tea & Barista Coffee.
Contact 0408 736 472 or 0418 207 966
info@tlcc.com.au
www.tlcc.com.au
