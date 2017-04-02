Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:37 pm by SK1971

Hi, just wondering if anyone can please help me out. I recently bought a second hand Waeco and the previous owner installed a larger noisier fan. I replaced the fan with a quieter one. My issue is once I sorted everything out with the fan I found this black wire with a yellow end not connected to anything. From my investigations I suspect it's the thermistor wire but I can't quite work out where it's supposed to be connected on the board. I was very careful when removing the rear panel. Is it possible that this was not connected anywhere? I have only used the fridge a couple of times for an hour or so.