Waeco CF40 Thermistor wire issue

SK1971

City Slicker

Posts: 1

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:26 pm

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:37 pm

Waeco CF40 Thermistor wire issue

Hi, just wondering if anyone can please help me out. I recently bought a second hand Waeco and the previous owner installed a larger noisier fan. I replaced the fan with a quieter one. My issue is once I sorted everything out with the fan I found this black wire with a yellow end not connected to anything. From my investigations I suspect it's the thermistor wire but I can't quite work out where it's supposed to be connected on the board. I was very careful when removing the rear panel. Is it possible that this was not connected anywhere? I have only used the fridge a couple of times for an hour or so.
20170330_132154.jpg
20170330_131738.jpg
20170330_131606.jpg
Big Red

Web Wheeler

Posts: 28339

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Location: bacabugari

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:22 pm

Re: Waeco CF40 Thermistor wire issue

its possible that it was a faulty sensor and they replaced it leaving the old one in place

