Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:12 pm by ot3

(VIC) 97 GQ Patrol 2.8 l T/D

1997 2.8l Turbo Diesel Patrol:





$5000, as is, Without RWC :





CONDITITION - Fair. Body is in good condition. Mechanically, OK. Could use some TLC and tinkering to bring it up to scratch. No rust that I'm aware of. Full inspection welcome.





REASON FOR SELLING: Need a small sedan for commuting. :





EXTRA INFO; Approx 300,000 km on clock. 33" tyres, 2" OME lift, Full length Steel roof rack, Uniden Uhf & CB. Otherwise, stock standard:



Selling without RWC due to tyres etc.





LOCATION: Dingley Village, Vic:





CONTACT: 0421067654 - Dave





PICTURES; come and view it! Happy to meet somewhere.:

GQ + some bits added - some bits falling off = even.





Nothing comes to those who wait!

Regards,



OT3