Mon Jul 03, 2017 7:26 pm by manojkeshwar

Hello everyone, my name is manoj keshwar and i am an army professional and one of four co-founders of Viktorianz, a tour guide and travel company. I believe that adventure runs in my veins and have spent a considerable amount of time travelling the width of breadth of India. I have had experience with bungee jumping, sky diving, scuba diving, motor cycle riding, trekking and many more adventure activities.