Check it thoroughly. As stated, it is most unusual except on very early models (pre 1974).

If it is cracked and it fails, the only thing holding the whole wheel assembly on will be the circlip on the outer axle, or the screwed on plate in the axle end (depending on your model and whether or not aftermarket free wheel hubs are present).

Also, it will cause the disc rotor to run "crooked" and probably bind the brake badly.

Proper fix is to replace the spindle. I'd get one from a wrecker.

