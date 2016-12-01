Skip to content

Has anyone ever heard of a Troopy breaking a front stub axle

Janset

Post Thu Dec 01, 2016 10:51 pm

Has anyone ever heard of a Troopy breaking a front stub axle

Hi all.


I have a question. Has anyone ever heard of a Troopy breaking the front stub axle?.


By stub axle I mean the hollow tube that bolts onto the brake backing plate and which the front axle goes through and upon which the wheel bearings are fitted. The bearing are then held there by those 2 large locking nuts.


The reason that I ask this question is because over the last weekend I serviced the front wheel bearing and when I had the hub and bearings removed and the stub axle nicely cleaned up I noticed a fine, what looked like an almost microscopic hairline crack all the way around that portion of the stub axle where the inner wheel bearing is seated.


So is it a crack in the stub axle (and the loss of the right front wheel) or is it something that can be ignored as just a characteristic for that stub axle where cast and turned? :?


So back to my original question, has anyone EVER heard of a Troopy breaking a front stub axle as I have not as yet heard of such a thing

All comments welcome
trac44

Post Fri Dec 02, 2016 7:52 am

Re: Has anyone ever heard of a Troopy breaking a front stub

Commonly called a spindle Janset.
Not seen it on a late model, but it was not uncommon on pre 1974 (or thereabouts) 4# and 5# series, which had a thinner spindle.

Even Rolls Royces break down sometimes. :wink:
Cheers
Norm
Janset

Post Fri Dec 02, 2016 10:19 am

Re: Has anyone ever heard of a Troopy breaking a front stub

Thanks for the reply Norm.

Does this mean if I continue to drive with this in it's present condition I can expect the axle to part company with the rest of the vehicle, or is it simply a condition that that the spindle sometimes becomes and remains that way?

For ever an optimist :cry:

Regards
trac44

Post Fri Dec 02, 2016 11:36 am

Re: Has anyone ever heard of a Troopy breaking a front stub

Check it thoroughly. As stated, it is most unusual except on very early models (pre 1974).
If it is cracked and it fails, the only thing holding the whole wheel assembly on will be the circlip on the outer axle, or the screwed on plate in the axle end (depending on your model and whether or not aftermarket free wheel hubs are present).
Also, it will cause the disc rotor to run "crooked" and probably bind the brake badly.
Proper fix is to replace the spindle. I'd get one from a wrecker.
Cheers
Norm
Janset

Post Fri Dec 02, 2016 6:25 pm

Re: Has anyone ever heard of a Troopy breaking a front stub

Hi there.

Purchased a new after market spindle for my '92 Troopy and a complete gasket set for the right front axle. All up with trade discount $140 from Don Kyatt Spare Parts.

Monday I am getting the rotors skimmed and fitting new pads. In for a penny, in for a pound.

Thanks for the input.

Regards
hoyks

Post Sat Dec 03, 2016 4:54 pm

Re: Has anyone ever heard of a Troopy breaking a front stub

A reasonably cheap result then?

If in doubt, the only way to be sure would be with some form of non destructive testing.Unfortunately getting someone to do dye penetrant, magnetic particle, x-ray or eddy current inspection on it would be a specialised job and probably a lot more than $140
Janset

Post Sat Dec 03, 2016 10:23 pm

Re: Has anyone ever heard of a Troopy breaking a front stub

Hi there.

Yes I agree. When faced with a decision such as this the saying that comes to mind is, "for want of a nail, the ship was lost". Can you imagine what the results would be if the spindle parted company halfway up the Canning stock route? Recovery would be totally out of the question.

Regards
