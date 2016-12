Fri Oct 21, 2016 6:27 am by Djebel

havetopushit wrote: Hello, hoping someone can help. I have access to a Spartan locker, but my 80 has a non-functioning rear LSD. To fit the locker requires an open diff, and I have heard that a 75 diff centre will fit the 80 rear. Just wanting to know if this correct, assuming same ratios (4.1), are the 75s an open diff, and are the front and rear 75 the same, or reverse cut front, like in the 80s. Many thanks in anticipation.

HJ7x and FJ7x (1985-1990) have the same sized diff centres front and rear. HZJ7x, FZJ7x (1991-2007), HDJ7x (1999-2006) and VDJ7x (2007 onwards) have the same diff in the rear, but the smaller high pinion front diff (same as the 80 series). Unmodified rear diff centres will most likely be LSD (unless factory lockers were fitted). Unmodified diff centres fitted to the front axle (whether "normal" or high pinion) were open (again, unless factory lockers were fitted).I have no idea what ratios were fitted to the various models. There may also be some slight variations between models (spline count, etc).