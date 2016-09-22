Skip to content

VIDEO LAND ROVER DEFENDER SCANDINAVIAN EXPEDITION PART 1

Moderators: Big Red, Slider

Post a reply
<<

albertdefender

City Slicker

Posts: 17

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2014 7:20 am

Post Thu Sep 22, 2016 9:29 pm

VIDEO LAND ROVER DEFENDER SCANDINAVIAN EXPEDITION PART 1

Hi everyone, this holiday we made a big big big trip 13.000 Km from Spain to Scandinavian countries : Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Russian border. We had a great time and enjoyed a lot all days, it was so hard, When we arrived home I was really weary, due the roof tent, haha that is just for a weekend not for 30 days sleeping there. We are thinking to camperise our defender. Anyway no pain no gain. I filmed a few videos and spent a lot of time editing them, and now I want to share with all of you.

I hope you enjoy the first part: Cheers

POST DATE : if you are living in Germany, I'm afraid you can't watch it because youtube blocked it due the sound track of Bruce Springsteen. I hope for the rest of countries will be works, but on cell phones I'm not sure if not try on a laptop.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBFs9_TZxIA
<<

Big Red

User avatar

Web Wheeler

Posts: 28335

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Location: bacabugari

<<

albertdefender

City Slicker

Posts: 17

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2014 7:20 am

Post Wed Sep 28, 2016 8:05 pm

Re: VIDEO LAND ROVER DEFENDER SCANDINAVIAN EXPEDITION PART 1

Hi, Thanks, that sounds nice :P :P
<<

Overlandy

City Slicker

Posts: 4

Joined: Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:23 pm

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:21 pm

Re: VIDEO LAND ROVER DEFENDER SCANDINAVIAN EXPEDITION PART 1

love the scenery. great video

Return to Photography and Video

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 3 guests

cron