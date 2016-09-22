Thu Sep 22, 2016 9:29 pm by albertdefender

Hi everyone, this holiday we made a big big big trip 13.000 Km from Spain to Scandinavian countries : Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Russian border. We had a great time and enjoyed a lot all days, it was so hard, When we arrived home I was really weary, due the roof tent, haha that is just for a weekend not for 30 days sleeping there. We are thinking to camperise our defender. Anyway no pain no gain. I filmed a few videos and spent a lot of time editing them, and now I want to share with all of you.I hope you enjoy the first part: CheersPOST DATE : if you are living in Germany, I'm afraid you can't watch it because youtube blocked it due the sound track of Bruce Springsteen. I hope for the rest of countries will be works, but on cell phones I'm not sure if not try on a laptop.