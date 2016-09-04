Nissan GU 4.2 TD white smoke
Air filter changed. OK
Fuel filter changed. OK
Glow Plugs each drew 14 amp at the start dropping as they heated up.
All connected back up they drew around 60 amps. OK
trac44 wrote:White smoke smelling acrid indicates unburnt fuel.
Can be caused by a number of things including:
Crook glow plugs. Even though drawing current, they may not be getting hot enough.
Low compression (when cold) which could be a bit of wear meaning the rings not seating well in the bore until things expand with normal running temperature.
Poor atomisation of fuel (poor spray pattern from injectors). But you done checked this... yes?
But mostly... it's a Datsun!
