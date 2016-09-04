Sun Sep 04, 2016 4:50 pm by Big Red

I removed the Injectors and even though i had been warned i still broke the Spill Rail pipe off the Injector Spill Rail connector ring on #1 and had to buy another Spill Rail.The top pipe nut is 17 mm, the Spill Rail nut is 19mm, the top of the injector body is 19 mm [I had to grind down a 19 mm open ender to hold the body properly while undoing the Spill Rail nut ... which is why i broke the spill rail] and the lower Injector body need a 22 mm deep socket to take out the Injectors.This is the way it all fits together [with the broken bit shown in its place]Make sure the copper washer with the little holes in it goes underneath the Spill Rail and the solid copper washer goes under the injector.This is the way the small washer fits in the head with the rounded bit facing up.Once it was all back together it did run a little better but didn't fix the Smoke problem so looks like i'll have to get the Injector Pump reconditioned.