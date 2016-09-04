Skip to content

Nissan GU 4.2 TD white smoke

Post Sun Sep 04, 2016 4:49 pm

Nissan GU 4.2 TD white smoke

The 2000 GU 4.2 Turbo Diesel Ute was making heaps of white smoke on start up when cold and i suspected the Injector Pump needs a reco as thats what happened to the 1999 GU 4.2 Turbo Diesel Ute.

Air filter changed. OK

Fuel filter changed. OK

Glow Plugs each drew 14 amp at the start dropping as they heated up.
All connected back up they drew around 60 amps. OK

Image
Post Sun Sep 04, 2016 4:50 pm

Re: Nissan GU 4.2 TD white smoke

Checked the filter screen at the inlet to the Injector Pump, its under the 17mm Banjo Bolt but make sure you don't lose the copper washers on each side of the fitting.
Image

Image

Used a thin piece of wire with a hook on it to pull up the little thimble filter ... found mine was missing.
Image
Post Sun Sep 04, 2016 4:50 pm

Re: Nissan GU 4.2 TD white smoke

I removed the Injectors and even though i had been warned i still broke the Spill Rail pipe off the Injector Spill Rail connector ring on #1 and had to buy another Spill Rail.
The top pipe nut is 17 mm, the Spill Rail nut is 19mm, the top of the injector body is 19 mm [I had to grind down a 19 mm open ender to hold the body properly while undoing the Spill Rail nut ... which is why i broke the spill rail] and the lower Injector body need a 22 mm deep socket to take out the Injectors.
Image

Image

This is the way it all fits together [with the broken bit shown in its place]
Make sure the copper washer with the little holes in it goes underneath the Spill Rail and the solid copper washer goes under the injector.
Image

This is the way the small washer fits in the head with the rounded bit facing up.
Image

Once it was all back together it did run a little better but didn't fix the Smoke problem so looks like i'll have to get the Injector Pump reconditioned.
Post Sun Sep 04, 2016 6:04 pm

Re: Nissan GU 4.2 TD white smoke

White smoke smelling acrid indicates unburnt fuel.
Can be caused by a number of things including:
Crook glow plugs. Even though drawing current, they may not be getting hot enough.
Low compression (when cold) which could be a bit of wear meaning the rings not seating well in the bore until things expand with normal running temperature.
Poor atomisation of fuel (poor spray pattern from injectors). But you done checked this... yes?

But mostly... it's a Datsun! :P
Cheers
Norm
Post Mon Sep 05, 2016 7:49 pm

Re: Nissan GU 4.2 TD white smoke

trac44 wrote:White smoke smelling acrid indicates unburnt fuel.
Can be caused by a number of things including:
Crook glow plugs. Even though drawing current, they may not be getting hot enough.
Low compression (when cold) which could be a bit of wear meaning the rings not seating well in the bore until things expand with normal running temperature.
Poor atomisation of fuel (poor spray pattern from injectors). But you done checked this... yes?

But mostly... it's a Datsun! :P


all done except compression test ...
it has exactly the same symptoms as Big Red which was a crook injector pump so i suspect thats the problem.

when i save up i'll get the compression tested before they do the pump

