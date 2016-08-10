Skip to content

Ranger 2016 vs Hilux 2016

Hi,

I`m looking for a new ute i`m douting between the ranger and hilux.

In belgium only the 2,4td is available in the hilux, i drove it today in a auto gearbox and it is crap lak on power, strange shifts... i still need to test it in a manuel.

the ford ranger 2016 i would buy in the 3,2 wildtrack. I drove A 2010 hilux wich was an awsome car now i need some info of ranger owners who drive the 3,2 new ranger (i think it is around for 4 years now?)

What k`s have you driven in it?
what is it to tow trailers
is it still as firm as when new
had mayor problems whit it

...

thanks Dieter
I have a 2013 Mazda BT50, which is basically the Ranger with a different front bumper.

It has done 50000km now and still feels like new. Put a trailer on the back or 500kg in the tray and you hardly know it is there.

The only issue I have had is a split intercooler hose, it is a common issue by all accounts.

If you are interested in the Ranger, this site might be of interest: http://newranger.net/forums/index.php
had my XLT for 3 and a bit years, no issues. would buy again over the new hilux
