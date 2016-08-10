Ranger 2016 vs Hilux 2016
Hi,
I`m looking for a new ute i`m douting between the ranger and hilux.
In belgium only the 2,4td is available in the hilux, i drove it today in a auto gearbox and it is crap lak on power, strange shifts... i still need to test it in a manuel.
the ford ranger 2016 i would buy in the 3,2 wildtrack. I drove A 2010 hilux wich was an awsome car now i need some info of ranger owners who drive the 3,2 new ranger (i think it is around for 4 years now?)
What k`s have you driven in it?
what is it to tow trailers
is it still as firm as when new
had mayor problems whit it
...
thanks Dieter
