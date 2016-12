Mon Aug 08, 2016 11:50 pm by Big Red

Saturday we headed out to the dog fence but you need permission from Everard station to visit Childara Rockhole so we turned back and discovered another huge granite outcrop like Lois and Nalara within a Km of the dog fence.We drove back to Googs Track and headed North again before taking a short drive out towards Yellabinna Rocks but as the track was going to get pretty hard and still about 70 Kms away the fuel usage decided us on giving it a miss and continuing on towards Mt Finke.I made a slight detour of 5Kms to find a Convergence while the others carried on to make camp and I joined them about more than 4 hrs later …was a hell of a drive with about 2 hrs of it in the dark making it very hard to find a way through the dense scrub, it ended up ripping my fuel tank out of its mounting bolts which Norm spotted next morning.A nice fire and another below freezing night.