My ZG grand Cherokee......no its not a soccer mums car

ZGB055

City Slicker

Posts: 5

Joined: Sun Jan 31, 2016 12:55 am

Post Sun Jan 31, 2016 1:47 am

I just joined up to this forum today and thought I would show off what I am building. It's a 96 ZG Grand Cherokee. I picked it up standard and with some great 18 inch wheels :roll:
Image
The plan with this car is to make it more of a tourer/fishing/camping 4by but still be able to go and do some wheeling with my mates.
First things first suspension, I looked around and all that was available was some 35mm lifts. From my research a 2inch lift is absolute minimum to run 31 inch tyres due to the small gaurds
I wanted something a bit bigger than 35mm and in australia anything bigger is not really available so I ended up sorting all my own parts. First I attacked the rear, I got some 5 inch lifted springs, shocks to suit and an adjustable panhard rod.Image
While we were putting in the rear suspension we sorted out a front tube bar for it as well.Image
The issue we have in the rear now is the panhard rod isn't adjustable enough and the diff is still off center, might have to get creative here.
The front was a little different the grand cherokee uses a barpin type lower mount on the front shocks and I couldn't find any shocks that would work with a bar pin so I decided to use bar pin eliminators and run a shock with a lower eye mount.Image
With a bit of mucking around I got everything sorted for the front, 5 inch lifted springs, shocks to suit, bar pin eliminators, adjustable panhard rod. We fitted it all up and also mounted a 12000 pound domin8er winch to the bar along with an adventure kings 2.5m by 2.5m awning.
Image
Image

So now we have it lifted we have also created some more problems, adjustable control arms will be needed, the front swaybar links wont work so I think some longer seaybar disconnects will be needed aswell, the steering is obviously out so I will have to adjust the drag link and then get an alignment.

I have a heap of parts in the garage for it and hopefully I will get some time this weekend to get a bit more done.
loz

Pickering's Parrot

Posts: 4787

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 4:52 pm

Post Sun Jan 31, 2016 9:32 am

You have 2 Jeeps :? :lol:
http://pickeringpost.com/

Don't get so excited calm down its not real life its the internet
Big Red

Web Wheeler

Posts: 28339

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Location: bacabugari

Post Sun Jan 31, 2016 9:29 pm

you should be able to get heaps of gear from the states and at pretty good prices
ZGB055

City Slicker

Posts: 5

Joined: Sun Jan 31, 2016 12:55 am

Post Mon Feb 01, 2016 12:20 am

loz wrote:You have 2 Jeeps :? :lol:


Unfortunately yes I do, one is a parts car.
ZGB055

City Slicker

Posts: 5

Joined: Sun Jan 31, 2016 12:55 am

Post Mon Feb 01, 2016 12:22 am

Big Red wrote:you should be able to get heaps of gear from the states and at pretty good prices


Postage is the killer, I got quoted $800 for a 4 inch lift postage was about the same price.
toy42r

Tanami Tourer

Posts: 8757

Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 10:01 pm

Location: NSW

Post Tue Feb 02, 2016 9:53 pm

You may have to "get creative" with the front arms to get caster angles correct.
DD

Club UZJ member........when she lets me drive it.
Club FTE honourary member........ Thanks Hog
ZGB055

City Slicker

Posts: 5

Joined: Sun Jan 31, 2016 12:55 am

Post Tue Feb 02, 2016 10:21 pm

toy42r wrote:You may have to "get creative" with the front arms to get caster angles correct.


LOL I have to "get creative" with a lot of things on this, Im looking at front and rear adjustable arms at the moment, hopefully these with the factory caster adjustment will be ok.
ZGB055

City Slicker

Posts: 5

Joined: Sun Jan 31, 2016 12:55 am

Post Tue Feb 02, 2016 10:55 pm

I have been really lazy this week and haven't touched the Jeep, I did however pick up some goodies for it.
I picked up a 150amp projector dual battery kit, the problem is the engine bay is so cramped that I can't fit a second battery in there instead I needed to put it in the boot, the other problem is that boot space is not great so putting in a battery was going to take up some valuable room. The solution is this.

ImageImage

Im going to section the battery off from the rest of the box and use it to store small items like gloves, shackles, straps ect

I had to try and find somewhere to mount the isolator, ended up finding a spot just in front of the battery.
Image

And last but not least ordered the plates, I hope the jeep lives up to its plates lol
Image

If anyone has any input please yell out as this is the first 4x4 I have modified so I very new to all of this.
toy42r

Tanami Tourer

Posts: 8757

Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 10:01 pm

Location: NSW

Post Wed Feb 03, 2016 9:53 pm

You win - I've never seen a bigger battery box in a car in my life.

Well actually I have, but it held 6 batteries.
DD

Club UZJ member........when she lets me drive it.
Club FTE honourary member........ Thanks Hog
Overlandy

City Slicker

Posts: 9

Joined: Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:23 pm

