Tue Feb 02, 2016 10:55 pm by ZGB055

I have been really lazy this week and haven't touched the Jeep, I did however pick up some goodies for it.I picked up a 150amp projector dual battery kit, the problem is the engine bay is so cramped that I can't fit a second battery in there instead I needed to put it in the boot, the other problem is that boot space is not great so putting in a battery was going to take up some valuable room. The solution is this.Im going to section the battery off from the rest of the box and use it to store small items like gloves, shackles, straps ectI had to try and find somewhere to mount the isolator, ended up finding a spot just in front of the battery.And last but not least ordered the plates, I hope the jeep lives up to its plates lolIf anyone has any input please yell out as this is the first 4x4 I have modified so I very new to all of this.