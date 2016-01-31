My ZG grand Cherokee......no its not a soccer mums car
The plan with this car is to make it more of a tourer/fishing/camping 4by but still be able to go and do some wheeling with my mates.
First things first suspension, I looked around and all that was available was some 35mm lifts. From my research a 2inch lift is absolute minimum to run 31 inch tyres due to the small gaurds
I wanted something a bit bigger than 35mm and in australia anything bigger is not really available so I ended up sorting all my own parts. First I attacked the rear, I got some 5 inch lifted springs, shocks to suit and an adjustable panhard rod.
While we were putting in the rear suspension we sorted out a front tube bar for it as well.
The issue we have in the rear now is the panhard rod isn't adjustable enough and the diff is still off center, might have to get creative here.
The front was a little different the grand cherokee uses a barpin type lower mount on the front shocks and I couldn't find any shocks that would work with a bar pin so I decided to use bar pin eliminators and run a shock with a lower eye mount.
With a bit of mucking around I got everything sorted for the front, 5 inch lifted springs, shocks to suit, bar pin eliminators, adjustable panhard rod. We fitted it all up and also mounted a 12000 pound domin8er winch to the bar along with an adventure kings 2.5m by 2.5m awning.
So now we have it lifted we have also created some more problems, adjustable control arms will be needed, the front swaybar links wont work so I think some longer seaybar disconnects will be needed aswell, the steering is obviously out so I will have to adjust the drag link and then get an alignment.
I have a heap of parts in the garage for it and hopefully I will get some time this weekend to get a bit more done.