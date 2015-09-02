Skip to content

Upper Reaches of the Roper River

Post a reply
<<

geexel

User avatar

Wilderness Wanderer

Posts: 1519

Joined: Sat Oct 29, 2005 10:42 pm

Location: Darwin, Northern Territory

Post Wed Sep 02, 2015 3:13 pm

Upper Reaches of the Roper River

My son on to a good Barra.
Taken on Elsey Station, near mataranka
Image
All those who believe in psycho-kinesis, raise my hand
LC 100 Series GXL with lots of tricky bits
<<

toy42r

User avatar

Tanami Tourer

Posts: 8757

Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 10:01 pm

Location: NSW

Post Wed Sep 02, 2015 4:25 pm

Re: Upper Reaches of the Roper River

8) 8)
DD

Club UZJ member........when she lets me drive it.
Club FTE honourary member........ Thanks Hog
<<

Sue

User avatar

Colossal Oil Dripping Robot

Posts: 3773

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2011 10:54 pm

Location: Warburton Western Australia

Post Thu Sep 03, 2015 1:15 am

Re: Upper Reaches of the Roper River

My parents go there every year to catch Barra.. it's kind of a grey nomad pilgrimage for them.. they were a bit late this year though and missed all the good fish lol.. (yes I know I shouldn't laugh but I did find it ironic that they gave away all of the fish they caught at a spot on the way there as they were expecting to catch some at 'their spot').. :)
Sue

I no longer wish to share this nations roads and highways with others... Sorry for the inconvenience... ;)

Land Rover Defender 90
<<

Rute

User avatar

wishes he was awesum

Posts: 21364

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2008 1:40 pm

Location: The Desert

Post Sat Sep 05, 2015 11:04 pm

Re: Upper Reaches of the Roper River

8) 8) awesome
...
Gypsy Driftin down the road..
....
<<

enanlednin

City Slicker

Posts: 2

Joined: Sat Sep 02, 2017 1:43 am

Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 10:39 pm

Re: Upper Reaches of the Roper River

Aweseom! Image

Return to Fishing

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 0 guests

cron