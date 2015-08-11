Skip to content

Pssst, Wanna buy a cheap bull bar??

hoyks

Kimberley Kruiser

Posts: 7591

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Location: In the freak corner :-(

Post Tue Aug 11, 2015 6:19 pm

If, like me, you are a resistant consumer and don't want to pay the top dollar that accessory shops are asking for a flashy new bull bar (or any accessory for that matter) that you are just going to scratch up anyway, then keep an eye out on eBay for a seller calling themselves affordable4x4adventure and running the eBay store linked below.

Basically it is the TJM warehouse clearing scratch and dent stock. I picked up a new T13 bullbar, including all lights and mounting kit that had a gouge in the paint on an antenna tab and on the back corners of the wings. the wings are where the stones will get flicked up by the front wheels and the antenna tab was repaired to my satisfaction with a sanding block and a rattle can of satin black. If you were getting it painted to match the vehicle, then the scratched powdercoat would be irrelevant and the bar is still less than 1/2 price.

RRP is $1915.00 - I paid $850.00, well $800 to be exact as I had a $50 eBay voucher. WIN! Add in the $12 for the spray can and the tunnel tolls to get to the warehouse and I'm still well ahead!

http://stores.ebay.com.au/affordableoffroadadventure/

It looks better than the dopey smiley face the Mazda had as standard. There wasn't much structure in behind that stock bumper either.

Image
BT50 dual cab tray back poverty pack.
KLR6fiddy Image
Yorkie

Desert Driver

Posts: 2158

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Location: On the road.

Post Tue Aug 11, 2015 11:03 pm

Good tip, shame I only bought my bar recently for full price. :lol:
2013 VW Amarok 8sp auto.

http://mercertravels.blogspot.com.au
Sue

Colossal Oil Dripping Robot

Posts: 3773

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2011 10:54 pm

Location: Warburton Western Australia

Post Thu Aug 13, 2015 4:20 pm

Good spotting! :)
Sue

I no longer wish to share this nations roads and highways with others... Sorry for the inconvenience... ;)

Land Rover Defender 90
4X4 Nomad

City Slicker

Posts: 4

Joined: Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:01 am

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:38 am

That's an awesome inside tip lol. Thanks for sharing.

I did a quick search for 4wd bullbars on ebay and you can definitely save a buck due to the competition.

see for yourself :) https://goo.gl/JnMGBz

