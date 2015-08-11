Tue Aug 11, 2015 6:19 pm by hoyks

WIN!

If, like me, you are a resistant consumer and don't want to pay the top dollar that accessory shops are asking for a flashy new bull bar (or any accessory for that matter) that you are just going to scratch up anyway, then keep an eye out on eBay for a seller calling themselves affordable4x4adventure and running the eBay store linked below.Basically it is the TJM warehouse clearing scratch and dent stock. I picked up a new T13 bullbar, including all lights and mounting kit that had a gouge in the paint on an antenna tab and on the back corners of the wings. the wings are where the stones will get flicked up by the front wheels and the antenna tab was repaired to my satisfaction with a sanding block and a rattle can of satin black. If you were getting it painted to match the vehicle, then the scratched powdercoat would be irrelevant and the bar is still less than 1/2 price.RRP is $1915.00 - I paid $850.00, well $800 to be exact as I had a $50 eBay voucher.Add in the $12 for the spray can and the tunnel tolls to get to the warehouse and I'm still well ahead!It looks better than the dopey smiley face the Mazda had as standard. There wasn't much structure in behind that stock bumper either.