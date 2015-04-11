Mon Apr 13, 2015 10:48 pm by Rumpig

hoyks wrote: So, the light house. Is that it?? So, the light house. Is that it??

Up around Sandy Cape and the lighthouse is one of the nicer parts of Fraser, Indian Head is worth climbing for the view, and Lake Allom is worth a vist to see the turtles that are there. Lake Mackenzie is also worth a look at and so is Lake Birrabean and the boardwalk at Central Station (not the campground area though). Those are the main touristy areas everyone visits, there's a heap of other stuff to see on the island that others don't go look at, but you only have 2 nights so no point mentioning them. You can usually only get North of Ngkala Rocks on lowtide to get to Sandy Cape, so tide times will play a major role in if and when you can get up there and back.