I've got a few days off...

hoyks

Kimberley Kruiser

Post Sat Apr 11, 2015 11:13 pm

I've got a few days off...

And have a pile of credit with Qld Nat Parks, so was thinking 2 nights on Fraiser Island.

What are the best bits that i should make a bee line for??
GOM

CEO GOMipedia International

Post Sun Apr 12, 2015 8:13 am

Re: I've got a few days off...

wherever the fishing is best
Big Red

Web Wheeler

Post Sun Apr 12, 2015 9:09 am

Re: I've got a few days off...

a drive up to the lighthouse is always good [if they haven't closed it off and you still can go up there]
hoyks

Kimberley Kruiser

Post Mon Apr 13, 2015 1:40 pm

Re: I've got a few days off...

So, the light house. Is that it?? :wink:
Big Red

Web Wheeler

Post Mon Apr 13, 2015 7:47 pm

Re: I've got a few days off...

well i guess if your desperate you could always perve at the backpackers at Eli Creek :lol:
toy42r

Tanami Tourer

Post Mon Apr 13, 2015 10:45 pm

Re: I've got a few days off...

In two days, just look around the things with the biggest tourist signs in front of them.

Maheno Wreck, Eli Creek, Central Station
Rumpig

Landy Lover

Post Mon Apr 13, 2015 10:48 pm

Re: I've got a few days off...

hoyks wrote:So, the light house. Is that it?? :wink:
Up around Sandy Cape and the lighthouse is one of the nicer parts of Fraser, Indian Head is worth climbing for the view, and Lake Allom is worth a vist to see the turtles that are there. Lake Mackenzie is also worth a look at and so is Lake Birrabean and the boardwalk at Central Station (not the campground area though). Those are the main touristy areas everyone visits, there's a heap of other stuff to see on the island that others don't go look at, but you only have 2 nights so no point mentioning them. You can usually only get North of Ngkala Rocks on lowtide to get to Sandy Cape, so tide times will play a major role in if and when you can get up there and back.
GOM

CEO GOMipedia International

Post Wed Apr 15, 2015 8:21 am

Re: I've got a few days off...

Big Red wrote:well i guess if your desperate you could always perve at the backpackers at Eli Creek :lol:

couldn't be anymore desperate than seeking out every outback pub between Kalgoorlie and Denham to perve at and rate the backpackers behind the bar.
(on this occasion sandstone came up trumps )
hoyks

Kimberley Kruiser

Post Wed Apr 15, 2015 8:52 pm

Re: I've got a few days off...

We didn't end up going anywhere.

kids had to clean up their rooms before we went, 2 days later and minimal progress evident, so I did some gardening.

I did consider using the log chipper I hired on the contents of said rooms, but I wasn't allowed :( .
b bear

Populating Tool

Post Thu Apr 16, 2015 2:33 pm

Re: I've got a few days off...

hoyks wrote:We didn't end up going anywhere.

kids had to clean up their rooms before we went, 2 days later and minimal progress evident, so I did some gardening.

I did consider using the log chipper I hired on the contents of said rooms, but I wasn't allowed :( .


Women spoil all the fun :roll:

Bugger about not going away
Big Red

Web Wheeler

hoyks

Kimberley Kruiser

Post Mon Apr 20, 2015 10:34 pm

Re: I've got a few days off...

I should have, but after being away for a month, I don't think I would have got away with it.

Instead I set myself the task of moving several meters of builders rubble (of course it was at the bottom of the yard :roll: ), filling in a unused septic tank, building a herb garden and pruning and chipping a tree.

A few days at the beach would have been much more relaxing.
Sue

Colossal Oil Dripping Robot

Post Tue Apr 21, 2015 11:18 am

Re: I've got a few days off...

hoyks wrote:I should have, but after being away for a month, I don't think I would have got away with it.

Instead I set myself the task of moving several meters of builders rubble (of course it was at the bottom of the yard :roll: ), filling in a unused septic tank, building a herb garden and pruning and chipping a tree.

A few days at the beach would have been much more relaxing.


Still now you can sit back and view your job well done with satisfaction.. a poor substitute for a few days on Fraser I know but when you do get to go you won't feel guilty about taking the time. :)
hoyks

Kimberley Kruiser

Post Tue Apr 21, 2015 7:04 pm

Re: I've got a few days off...

Sue wrote:
Still now you can sit back and view your job well done with satisfaction.. a poor substitute for a few days on Fraser I know but when you do get to go you won't feel guilty about taking the time. :)


I wish.

Now I have lopped the tree I can see more work that was screened before :roll: .
alexotter

City Slicker

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:03 pm

Re: I've got a few days off...

