Wed Mar 18, 2015 5:01 pm by trac44

Yep, I bought one there many years ago.

Not quite as sophisticated or robust as yours Joff, more like a box trailer with a canvas cover and bed.

But it did the job for a while.

Cheers

Norm

UZJ100 single cab



Every world is real to the people who live in it! (The Fire Chief)

Life is what happens while you're making other plans (John Lennon)

Well, I've always thought the law was meant to be interpreted in a lenient manner. Sometimes I lean one way and sometimes I lean the other. (Hud Bannon)