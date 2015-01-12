Tue Jan 13, 2015 8:51 pm by subyroo

I use Internode at the moment and have done since Feb 2007 when they recommended to me by the late Johnny "Oneputt" (R.I.P.),I have never had a major problem with their connection - email etc in that time.I will be switching over to Bigpond at the end of this week if the connection is changed as they have said, they offered us a Home & Mob Ph- Internet & Foxtel package and ADSL2+, the ADSL2+ is my main goal, the wife can have Foxtel unless there is a game of Rugby on that I want to watch.Honestly Loz look at Internode, they are owned by iiNet but operate differently.