I need a reliable email service

loz

Post Mon Jan 12, 2015 5:05 pm

I need a reliable email service

Presentley with IInet as a old customer of netcpace never had a problem with netspace in 10 year but over the last 8 months my email service has been a total hit and miss . IInet have proven to be useless in providing any solution . Problems like I dont receive or cant open attachments I send emails but they go nowhere . Can never open a PDF bla bla While I was working I cant remember having a problem in 10 years using the email service Outlook through the company so Im pulling my hair out at present looking for a answer

Tryed
Gmail useless
Bigpond hit and miss more miss than any thing
Mac

Post Mon Jan 12, 2015 7:03 pm

Re: I need a reliable email service

No Help to you , I use IInet at home (also when i was running my business) with no issues . not using outlook though .

and use Gmail when on the road or travelling o/seas , no issues links to my phone well can see attachments etc , just cant get read receipts .

Richard

Post Tue Jan 13, 2015 5:04 pm

Re: I need a reliable email service

Moved all our stuff i.e. phone & isp, from iinet to Optus mainly because the kids wanted unlimited downloads and it was a better price. They were blowing 500gb a month.
I have kept a dial up account, @ $10 a month, with iinet to maintain my email address and the online storage of all my images as I have links all over the place.
Also use iinet for my domain name of rswimages.
I found iinet pretty good for service when they were our main provider.
I use outlook.com to synchronise between my PC, laptop & smart phone. It handles email, calendar, contacts but not tasks without some sophisticated patches which I have not been able to work out yet.
loz

Post Tue Jan 13, 2015 5:13 pm

Re: I need a reliable email service

Richard wrote:Moved all our stuff i.e. phone & isp, from iinet to Optus mainly because the kids wanted unlimited downloads and it was a better price. They were blowing 500gb a month.
I have kept a dial up account, @ $10 a month, with iinet to maintain my email address and the online storage of all my images as I have links all over the place.
Also use iinet for my domain name of rswimages.
I found iinet pretty good for service when they were our main provider.
I use outlook.com to synchronise between my PC, laptop & smart phone. It handles email, calendar, contacts but not tasks without some sophisticated patches which I have not been able to work out yet.




I think IInet just want to piss off all the old netspace email accounts that pay $10 a year but no longer use dial up They are achiving there goal the way they are going :lol:


Same problem here with outlook
big leonski

Post Tue Jan 13, 2015 8:35 pm

Re: I need a reliable email service

Have you checked to see if it is an ID10T error?
subyroo

Post Tue Jan 13, 2015 8:51 pm

Re: I need a reliable email service

I use Internode at the moment and have done since Feb 2007 when they recommended to me by the late Johnny "Oneputt" (R.I.P.),
I have never had a major problem with their connection - email etc in that time.

I will be switching over to Bigpond at the end of this week if the connection is changed as they have said, they offered us a Home & Mob Ph
- Internet & Foxtel package and ADSL2+, the ADSL2+ is my main goal, the wife can have Foxtel unless there is a game of Rugby on that I want to watch. :lol: :lol:

Honestly Loz look at Internode, they are owned by iiNet but operate differently.
loz

Post Tue Jan 13, 2015 8:59 pm

Re: I need a reliable email service

subyroo wrote:I use Internode at the moment and have done since Feb 2007 when they recommended to me by the late Johnny "Oneputt" (R.I.P.),
I have never had a major problem with their connection - email etc in that time.

I will be switching over to Bigpond at the end of this week if the connection is changed as they have said, they offered us a Home & Mob Ph
- Internet & Foxtel package and ADSL2+, the ADSL2+ is my main goal, the wife can have Foxtel unless there is a game of Rugby on that I want to watch. :lol: :lol:

Honestly Loz look at Internode, they are owned by iiNet but operate differently.



We have Bigpond cable my problem is my email service with IInet it was fantastic up till 4 months ago
Darky

Post Tue Oct 13, 2015 11:43 pm

Re: I need a reliable email service

loz wrote:Gmail useless


What's the issue with Gmail? I've been using it for years and love it!

No problems chasing best price of ISPs, my email never changes..............
jojohan

Post Wed May 10, 2017 10:05 pm

Re: I need a reliable email service

Thank you for all the tips guys!

I use Gmail as well and it works just fine!

