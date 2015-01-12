I need a reliable email service
Tryed
Gmail useless
Bigpond hit and miss more miss than any thing
Don't get so excited calm down its not real life its the internet
Believe it or not, some of our forum members are closet nerds! Got a computer question? Ask it here...
Richard wrote:Moved all our stuff i.e. phone & isp, from iinet to Optus mainly because the kids wanted unlimited downloads and it was a better price. They were blowing 500gb a month.
I have kept a dial up account, @ $10 a month, with iinet to maintain my email address and the online storage of all my images as I have links all over the place.
Also use iinet for my domain name of rswimages.
I found iinet pretty good for service when they were our main provider.
I use outlook.com to synchronise between my PC, laptop & smart phone. It handles email, calendar, contacts but not tasks without some sophisticated patches which I have not been able to work out yet.
subyroo wrote:I use Internode at the moment and have done since Feb 2007 when they recommended to me by the late Johnny "Oneputt" (R.I.P.),
I have never had a major problem with their connection - email etc in that time.
I will be switching over to Bigpond at the end of this week if the connection is changed as they have said, they offered us a Home & Mob Ph
- Internet & Foxtel package and ADSL2+, the ADSL2+ is my main goal, the wife can have Foxtel unless there is a game of Rugby on that I want to watch.
Honestly Loz look at Internode, they are owned by iiNet but operate differently.
loz wrote:Gmail useless
Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 1 guest