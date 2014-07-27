Skip to content

LED Light Bars

Chad

Tanami Tourer

Post Sun Jul 27, 2014 3:25 pm

LED Light Bars

Any experiences?
I'm rather disappointed with my IPF spotties and would like to replace them. PPL I've talked to rave about the light and penetration from LED's. And a fellow rolled up to work on Friday. He had 2 x bars of 8 LED's, each a 5W. They nearly fried me, and it was midday!
Advice appreciated.
cewilson

A Yokel

Post Sun Jul 27, 2014 7:22 pm

Re: LED Light Bars

Personally a combination of both technologies is the best way to go. A decent set of spotlights AND a light bar work brilliant, as they both work in different ways. The spotlights are better for medium to long distance, whilst the light bar is better at short distance/spread light (e.g. they light up the side of the road really well).

In regards to your IPF lights, make sure the wiring loom is up to spec initially. If that is all good, and there is definitely 100W globes in them - then you could look at converting them to HID. However the downside is they are usual on the outskirts of town, as the 'shine back' from road signs can be bloody annoying.
Chad

Tanami Tourer

Post Sun Jul 27, 2014 9:54 pm

Re: LED Light Bars

Thanks Chris,
The fellow I spoke to removed his HID's. And gave glowing feedback on the LED banks, in every regard. My IPF's were professionally wired, but they're a disappointment. So I might give these things a try, fried eyeballs aside!
wasLX470

Kimberley Kruiser

Post Mon Jul 28, 2014 9:28 am

Re: LED Light Bars

HID's take a time to get going, pretty useless if you want to light something up momentarily. LED's do it so much quicker, hence why they are being used in Rear Light clusters - 30% better reaction time from following Drivers. But for reach and and illumination HID's are hard to beat, even given the downside as Chris pointed out, especially as you can do a cheap conversion route, as opposed to current LED Beams, although I believe they (LED) are an Headlamp Option on the Corolla these days so prices must have come down.
geoffm0

Desert Driver

Post Mon Jul 28, 2014 11:34 am

Re: LED Light Bars

There's some light bar info in here:

viewtopic.php?f=5&t=77243&hilit=Lightbar
Geoff

wasLX470

Kimberley Kruiser

Post Mon Jul 28, 2014 12:37 pm

Re: LED Light Bars

Apro:

Audi R8 LMX

Sounding like something from a Star Wars, James Bond or possibly an Austin Powers movie, the laser headlights actually owe more to a humble DVD player than science fiction.

The headlamps each use four laser-emitting diodes similar to those found in a Blu-Ray DVD player to project a beam of white light 500 metres down the road.

That, according to Audi, is about twice the distance even the latest LED headlamps can manage. Audi’s Le Mans winning drivers used a similar (but more powerful) system in this year’s R18 race car to illuminate the Mulsanne Straight during the darkest night-time periods of this year’s race.

Being a public road, Mulsanne isn’t that much different to the lonely stretch of highway outside Audi’s headquarters at Ingolstadt where Drive got to test the R8 LMX’s laser lighting system.

The A8 is already fitted with LED headlamps for both its low and high beam functions, plus a few other tricks such as “active” indicators that do a Terminator-style pulsing glow instead of the usual simple blinking.

So at first, the headlight performance seems impressive rather than extraordinary simply because the laser system only fires up when high beam is being used and even then, only outside urban areas at speeds over 60km/h and when there’s no approaching traffic thanks to its auto dipping system.

The short answer is if you want to demonstrate the laser headlights you’ve spent so much money on to mates, it isn’t going to happen in the driveway.

In most situations then, except on the emptiest of country roads, the laser lights are simply not operating. Instead, it’s the pure whiteness and sharply defined edges of the illumination provided by the LED system.

As soon as other traffic disappears, however, the lasers switch on. Acting in conjunction with the LED high beams, the laser lights project an extra beam down the centre of the road extending the effective distance the driver can see.

The light provided is the same “white” as the LED system (colour temperature is 5500 Kelvin for all those dedicated digital photographers out there) because the blue lasers within the headlight unit shine onto a fluorescent surface that generates the actual light provided.

The upshot is that rather than making a startling difference to how the high beams operate, when in use the laser system simply extends the lighting range so the driver can see a lot further down the road while peripheral lighting (closer to the vehicle and the sides of the road) remains as it was.

The system is expensive, with only small numbers of laser units being produced by Audi’s supplier Osram at the number and the laser headlights count for a large part of the LMX’s $32,000 price premium over the R8 Plus.
b bear

Populating Tool

Post Mon Jul 28, 2014 1:46 pm

Re: LED Light Bars

$32,000 extra?? Are you going to put those lights on your 4runner? :lol:
geoffm0

Desert Driver

Post Mon Jul 28, 2014 3:08 pm

Re: LED Light Bars

b bear wrote:$32,000 extra?? Are you going to put those lights on your 4runner? :lol:


Twice! :wink: :lol:
Geoff

Lofty

Desert Driver

Post Mon Jul 28, 2014 9:21 pm

Re: LED Light Bars

Light bars have good spread and instant-on.

HID are still best for distance, but take a while to "warm up".

I'm very happy with my HID spotties but if I was doing something today, I'd be going for a light bar.

Quality varies from supplier to supplier so choose a good supplier. Not all light bars are created equal.
Argyle

Dirt Road Driver

Post Thu Jul 31, 2014 7:08 am

Re: LED Light Bars

I have the 22 inch, 4 row one on the girls GV3.
http://gentech.net.au/index.php?main_pa ... ucts_id=61

Has a combination of spread and spot beams. Bloke was good to deal with and the light is very impressive.
wasLX470

Kimberley Kruiser

Post Thu Jul 31, 2014 9:13 am

Re: LED Light Bars

Argyle wrote:I have the 22 inch, 4 row one on the girls GV3.
http://gentech.net.au/index.php?main_pa ... ucts_id=61

Has a combination of spread and spot beams. Bloke was good to deal with and the light is very impressive.


How much was it then?
Argyle

Dirt Road Driver

Post Fri Aug 01, 2014 5:02 am

Re: LED Light Bars

wasLX470 wrote:
Argyle wrote:I have the 22 inch, 4 row one on the girls GV3.
http://gentech.net.au/index.php?main_pa ... ucts_id=61

Has a combination of spread and spot beams. Bloke was good to deal with and the light is very impressive.


How much was it then?


Can't find the transaction details. Was almost a year ago and must have come out of the girlfriend's account. Guessing, and could be very wrong... about $1,200. Came with a good quality loom too. Same light as the one on the bullbar on that internet page - fits where you would normally have two spotties.
Argyle

Dirt Road Driver

Post Fri Aug 01, 2014 5:31 am

Re: LED Light Bars

I upgraded the lights on the Landy too... but to LED spotties. I first put two Great White 18's on, but was not happy with the distance. So I added a Zeta LED spot beam between the two Great Whites.

http://lowvoltage.net.au/p/8618516/lv01 ... light.html

I reckon the light from these three now is slightly better than the 4 row lightbar on the Grand Vitara. But happy with both setups. Honestly I would never go back to HID.
4wd26

Desert Driver

Post Sat Aug 02, 2014 12:30 pm

Re: LED Light Bars

I was searching lcool like all the cool dogs

and spotted an ad for some lights, sounded interesting so paid for them and got them delivered.

Hella 4000 Luminator LED

So then I got to work wiring them up, I already had the previous lights wired so pretty easy. But I wanted a neat install, so borrowed some "proper" tools for the job.

I have now purchased the crimper and pulling tool so if anyone is interested I can help out 8) they are very good connectors and are now available from narva or the friendly fitter at the mine, they are reusable, just buy new pins which are very cheap......
http://www.narva.com.au/products/browse/deutsch-connectors


Image
Image
Using deutche connectors
Image
Image
Some small LEDs come on with the Parkers
Image
One done, looks like I may have to upgrade the light output of the headlights and fogs, or match the light colour

Finished
Went to replace a blown Parker and realised that I had those bulbs in the ARB canopy that I had replaced with led, looks like I'm without canopy lights until I can get some more

BUT looks better at the front
Image

light output of the LED's is very even and good spread of light

I have 2 small Narva light bars turning up this afternoon, these will replace the parkers and indicators in the ARB bar, only 800 lumens each, will use these as DRL, should infill close objects very well and be good for night runs.

will maybe check out led headlight globes next month

So the above was a week ago
Today I had a play with the narva light bar and ultimately what I'm trying to achieve

Image
Narva lights come standard with the deutche plug in connectors, nicely the give both male and female ends- easy to remove pins and add new pins to the standard wireing for no splicing/ soldering connection

Image
Except that I wanted to keep the factory fogs as well, still undecided whether to run these as daylight running lights or how I have them wired ATM on the fog light circuit, might add another connector to the Parkers so I can plug and unplug as desired

Image
This is the look that I'm chasing, I have asked the friendly forum fibreglass expert to make a mould and create "new" inserts

My hope long term is to be able to replace the fogs with 5" hid, the mould should enable this
Image
sort of like this?

and then the replacement of the IPF foglights, well I have a couple of options.

http://www.myhellalights.com/index.php/default/auxiliary-lamps/modules/90mm-bi-led-module/#
Image
reasonably expensive option, but if I can legally run these along with the standard headlights, I'm hoping to reduce the "night blindness" that usually accompanies turning the highbeams and spotlights off and only having 55w lowbeams, makes you feel vulnerable out on the highways with a bit of traffic.

if these are not legal, I'll set them up with something like these instead.
http://www.narva.com.au/products/browse/led-headlamp-assemblies
likely in the high beam assembly, thinking I'll be cop bait even though they are ADR approved if I set them up as low beam and ran them during the day
Image


So atm I have pretty good lighting, loving the Hella illuminator LED lights, but getting a few other things together should give me great options, without the vehicle looking like it has much additional lighting, only the spotlights look like add ons, makes it harder to steal etc with a integrated look.
Andy55725

City Slicker

Post Wed May 24, 2017 12:19 am

Re: LED Light Bars

I mounted two of NorthPole led fog lights on the front and on the back of roll cages for more powerful backup lights. Need to say they do the job well!!
Super bright white light in comparison with similar models.
By the way, not cheap looking! 8) 8)
Image
If someone still searching the market, I would recommend exactly this led lights.

