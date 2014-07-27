Sat Aug 02, 2014 12:30 pm by 4wd26

I was searching lcool like all the cool dogsand spotted an ad for some lights, sounded interesting so paid for them and got them delivered.Hella 4000 Luminator LEDSo then I got to work wiring them up, I already had the previous lights wired so pretty easy. But I wanted a neat install, so borrowed some "proper" tools for the job.I have now purchased the crimper and pulling tool so if anyone is interested I can help outthey are very good connectors and are now available from narva or the friendly fitter at the mine, they are reusable, just buy new pins which are very cheap......Using deutche connectorsSome small LEDs come on with the ParkersOne done, looks like I may have to upgrade the light output of the headlights and fogs, or match the light colourFinishedWent to replace a blown Parker and realised that I had those bulbs in the ARB canopy that I had replaced with led, looks like I'm without canopy lights until I can get some moreBUT looks better at the frontlight output of the LED's is very even and good spread of lightI have 2 small Narva light bars turning up this afternoon, these will replace the parkers and indicators in the ARB bar, only 800 lumens each, will use these as DRL, should infill close objects very well and be good for night runs.will maybe check out led headlight globes next monthSo the above was a week agoToday I had a play with the narva light bar and ultimately what I'm trying to achieveNarva lights come standard with the deutche plug in connectors, nicely the give both male and female ends- easy to remove pins and add new pins to the standard wireing for no splicing/ soldering connectionExcept that I wanted to keep the factory fogs as well, still undecided whether to run these as daylight running lights or how I have them wired ATM on the fog light circuit, might add another connector to the Parkers so I can plug and unplug as desiredThis is the look that I'm chasing, I have asked the friendly forum fibreglass expert to make a mould and create "new" insertsMy hope long term is to be able to replace the fogs with 5" hid, the mould should enable thissort of like this?and then the replacement of the IPF foglights, well I have a couple of options.reasonably expensive option, but if I can legally run these along with the standard headlights, I'm hoping to reduce the "night blindness" that usually accompanies turning the highbeams and spotlights off and only having 55w lowbeams, makes you feel vulnerable out on the highways with a bit of traffic.if these are not legal, I'll set them up with something like these instead.likely in the high beam assembly, thinking I'll be cop bait even though they are ADR approved if I set them up as low beam and ran them during the daySo atm I have pretty good lighting, loving the Hella illuminator LED lights, but getting a few other things together should give me great options, without the vehicle looking like it has much additional lighting, only the spotlights look like add ons, makes it harder to steal etc with a integrated look.