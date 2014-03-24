Mon Mar 24, 2014 3:59 pm by NannaJo

BASE1 cup Nice biscuits, crumbed1/2 cup desiccated coconut80 g butter, meltedCombine the biscuit crumbs, coconut and butter. Press into the base of a greased 20cm springform pan. chillFILLING500g Philadelphia Block Cream Cheese, softened1/3 cup caster sugarFinely grated rind and juice of 2 limes2 teas gelatine dissolved in 1/4 cup boiling water200g Cadbury White Baking chocolate, melted and slightly cooled1 cup thickened cream, softly whipped4 egg white, beaten to soft peaks.Beat the Philly, sugar, lime rind and juice with an electric mixer until smoothAdd the gelatine and chocolate and mix until combinedThen fold through the whipped creamStir through 1/3 of the egg whites then gently fold through the remaining whitesPour the mixture over the prepared base and chill for 3 hours or until set.TOPPING1 cup thickened cream, extra, softly whippedicing sugar for dustingSpread the whipped cream over the cheesecake then sprinkle liberally with icing sugarServe immediately.NOTESI like a thick base so always double it. 1 pack of Nice biscuits = 2 cups of biscuits crumbsI hate gelatine, so only use 1 1/2 teas, not 2I don't like baking chocolate so use 200 gram of Milky Way Chocolate.Instead of icing sugar I finely grate the left over Milky Way and sprinkle it over the cream.Just expect to make a mess, use every mixing bowl in the kitchen but it's worth the effort.Instead of serving immediately I pack it in the car fridge and take it camping to share around the campfire.Takes about an hour to make, and then an hour to clean up!Enjoy.