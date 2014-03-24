Forum Cookerupperer
White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally
1 cup Nice biscuits, crumbed
1/2 cup desiccated coconut
80 g butter, melted
Combine the biscuit crumbs, coconut and butter. Press into the base of a greased 20cm springform pan. chill
FILLING
500g Philadelphia Block Cream Cheese, softened
1/3 cup caster sugar
Finely grated rind and juice of 2 limes
2 teas gelatine dissolved in 1/4 cup boiling water
200g Cadbury White Baking chocolate, melted and slightly cooled
1 cup thickened cream, softly whipped
4 egg white, beaten to soft peaks.
Beat the Philly, sugar, lime rind and juice with an electric mixer until smooth
Add the gelatine and chocolate and mix until combined
Then fold through the whipped cream
Stir through 1/3 of the egg whites then gently fold through the remaining whites
Pour the mixture over the prepared base and chill for 3 hours or until set.
TOPPING
1 cup thickened cream, extra, softly whipped
icing sugar for dusting
Spread the whipped cream over the cheesecake then sprinkle liberally with icing sugar
Serve immediately.
NOTES
I like a thick base so always double it. 1 pack of Nice biscuits = 2 cups of biscuits crumbs
I hate gelatine, so only use 1 1/2 teas, not 2
I don't like baking chocolate so use 200 gram of Milky Way Chocolate.
Instead of icing sugar I finely grate the left over Milky Way and sprinkle it over the cream.
Just expect to make a mess, use every mixing bowl in the kitchen but it's worth the effort.
Instead of serving immediately I pack it in the car fridge and take it camping to share around the campfire.
Takes about an hour to make, and then an hour to clean up!
Enjoy.
