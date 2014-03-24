Skip to content

White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally

NannaJo

Post Mon Mar 24, 2014 3:59 pm

White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally

BASE

1 cup Nice biscuits, crumbed
1/2 cup desiccated coconut
80 g butter, melted


Combine the biscuit crumbs, coconut and butter. Press into the base of a greased 20cm springform pan. chill


FILLING

500g Philadelphia Block Cream Cheese, softened
1/3 cup caster sugar
Finely grated rind and juice of 2 limes
2 teas gelatine dissolved in 1/4 cup boiling water
200g Cadbury White Baking chocolate, melted and slightly cooled
1 cup thickened cream, softly whipped
4 egg white, beaten to soft peaks.

Beat the Philly, sugar, lime rind and juice with an electric mixer until smooth
Add the gelatine and chocolate and mix until combined
Then fold through the whipped cream
Stir through 1/3 of the egg whites then gently fold through the remaining whites
Pour the mixture over the prepared base and chill for 3 hours or until set.

TOPPING

1 cup thickened cream, extra, softly whipped
icing sugar for dusting

Spread the whipped cream over the cheesecake then sprinkle liberally with icing sugar
Serve immediately.

NOTES

I like a thick base so always double it. 1 pack of Nice biscuits = 2 cups of biscuits crumbs
I hate gelatine, so only use 1 1/2 teas, not 2
I don't like baking chocolate so use 200 gram of Milky Way Chocolate.
Instead of icing sugar I finely grate the left over Milky Way and sprinkle it over the cream.
Just expect to make a mess, use every mixing bowl in the kitchen but it's worth the effort.
Instead of serving immediately I pack it in the car fridge and take it camping to share around the campfire.
Takes about an hour to make, and then an hour to clean up!

Enjoy. :D
Kim F

Post Mon Mar 24, 2014 4:44 pm

Re: White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally

How long to demolish (eat)?
b bear

Post Mon Mar 24, 2014 4:45 pm

Re: White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally

When and where are you next going camping?....I can travel 8)
Big Red

Post Mon Mar 24, 2014 9:33 pm

Re: White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally

I can thoroughly recommend this
It has the Big Red seal of approval :mrgreen:
subyroo

Post Tue Mar 25, 2014 4:30 pm

Re: White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally

Try crumbed Anzac Biscuits for a Cheesecake base Nanna Jo, very nice indeed.
Sue

Post Thu Mar 27, 2014 12:26 am

Re: White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally

I use these for my cheesecakes too.. it really makes the base special! :)

And this very creamy cheesecake also has my seal of approval although I think I'll add some more lime juice when I make it (and lose some of the boiled water to make up for the added liquid) as it's not really very limey (does that make sense?)... I didn't know it had lime in it until I read the recipe lol.. it still tasted pretty good though.. !! :)
subyroo

Post Thu Mar 27, 2014 5:19 pm

Re: White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally

Hello! Hello! Hello!, we have another believer. :D :D

I love citrus flavours and citrus peel too Sue as long as they are not too sour.
Unfortunately for me Oranges/Juice are a no go zone unless I want to enjoy diarrhea for a couple of days.
Orange peel/juice in cakes etc has no effect though, baking must change something within to prevent the diarrhea. :shock:
toy42r

Post Thu Mar 27, 2014 9:46 pm

Re: White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally

Too much information Suby. :D
subyroo

Post Fri Mar 28, 2014 4:05 pm

Re: White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally

I can make it much more graphic if you want toy42r, I could even embellish it too. :lol: :lol:
jojohan

Post Wed May 10, 2017 10:07 pm

Re: White Choc Lime Angel Cheesecake - finally

This is an old thread but I must say that the recipe is awesome! thx mate!

