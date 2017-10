Sun Jan 05, 2014 8:24 pm by piston

Missus out, kids dispersed, dog gone, chooks in the pen, just moi to look after.....time for some fine Mediterranean style BBQ'n........BBQ'd Moroccan Lamb rissoles on half a burger bun, sitting on a bed of rocket with BBQ'd capsicum topped with slices of Greek Feta and home grown tomato !! Accompanied with another slice of tomato topped with goats cheese, home made beetroot relish and some Greek yogurt and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil..................................................................................yeh baby !!Beats a McOz any day