Fri Sep 27, 2013 11:25 am by tennismark

Ok, you guys will no doubt help me out here. With so many smart people in one place.....how could I go wrong?( enough of the buttering up)I'm looking for a coastal/ river location for a weeks camping and 4x4 break. I'm in victoria and would prefer something in Vic or South Aussie?I would also prefer bush camping compared to caravan parks! Less crowds the better,which maybe impossible at that time of year.If you guys know of any great spots or secret spots, I'm willing to pay for the knowledge. Not in money but in Karma!!!!!!!!Let me know what you got, big thanks people.