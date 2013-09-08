BBQ Chickens
2 Chooks cheap Wollies or Coles
1 Tablespoon pink Himalayan rock salt
Cook for 2 hours or 6 beers
This was delicious tasted like chicken without all the fancy marinades
Don't get so excited calm down its not real life its the internet
Whether it's burning flesh on a barbie or five-star gourmet cuisine, if you've got a recipe to share then don't hold back!
AlphaGen wrote:I didn't see Larry post this, is this original thought?
loz wrote:AlphaGen wrote:I didn't see Larry post this, is this original thought?
Larrys work is done
Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 1 guest