Mon Sep 09, 2013 12:57 am by Ruley

My wife does all the cooking. Leaves me more time for drinking beer and watching sport. Thanks for the thought though loz. You must look ace in your pink apron cooking your chooks to perfection.

We are all nobodies. For one generation we are known. Then you're merely a shadow, then not even a shadow, just a record, then as time drifts on, that record disappears and you truly amounted to nothing.