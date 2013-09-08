Skip to content

BBQ Chickens

Post a reply
<<

loz

User avatar

Pickering's Parrot

Posts: 4787

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 4:52 pm

Post Sun Sep 08, 2013 1:25 pm

BBQ Chickens

Recipe

2 Chooks cheap Wollies or Coles

1 Tablespoon pink Himalayan rock salt

Cook for 2 hours or 6 beers

This was delicious tasted like chicken without all the fancy marinades :lol:

Image
http://pickeringpost.com/

Don't get so excited calm down its not real life its the internet
<<

AlphaGen

Soft Roader

Posts: 592

Joined: Tue Jul 01, 2008 9:04 pm

Post Sun Sep 08, 2013 4:37 pm

Re: BBQ Chickens

I didn't see Larry post this, is this original thought?
<<

loz

User avatar

Pickering's Parrot

Posts: 4787

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 4:52 pm

Post Sun Sep 08, 2013 5:08 pm

Re: BBQ Chickens

AlphaGen wrote:I didn't see Larry post this, is this original thought?





Larrys work is done :roll:
http://pickeringpost.com/

Don't get so excited calm down its not real life its the internet
<<

subyroo

User avatar

Simpson Trekker

Posts: 10493

Joined: Thu Jun 19, 2003 1:31 pm

Location: Sunshine Coast

Post Sun Sep 08, 2013 9:32 pm

Re: BBQ Chickens

loz wrote:
AlphaGen wrote:I didn't see Larry post this, is this original thought?





Larrys work is done :roll:


When did they lock up Juliar? :wink: :wink: :lol:
Pedro

I don't like making plans for the day.
Because then the word "premeditated" gets thrown around in the courtroom.
<<

Ruley

User avatar

Kimberley Kruiser

Posts: 7592

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Post Mon Sep 09, 2013 12:57 am

Re: BBQ Chickens

My wife does all the cooking. Leaves me more time for drinking beer and watching sport. Thanks for the thought though loz. You must look ace in your pink apron cooking your chooks to perfection.
We are all nobodies. For one generation we are known. Then you're merely a shadow, then not even a shadow, just a record, then as time drifts on, that record disappears and you truly amounted to nothing.
<<

zichywoinarski83

User avatar

City Slicker

Posts: 1

Joined: Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:40 pm

Location: Australia

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:56 pm

Re: BBQ Chickens

My family loves barbecue chicken, actually every end of the week ( once a week ) we have this in a dinner. We do the cooking in front of our house just like the family is having a picnic.

Return to Recipes

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 1 guest

cron