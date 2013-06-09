Skip to content

Peppermint slice

Post a reply
<<

Chad

User avatar

Tanami Tourer

Posts: 9238

Joined: Wed Jul 28, 2004 9:25 pm

Location: Sunny Coast, QLD

Post Sun Jun 09, 2013 3:59 pm

Peppermint slice

I have a coffee date tomorrow after work. YAY! So I'm making this again, to take along ........

Image


Choc Peppermint Slice

Prep time: 40 mins
Cooking time: 15 mins

125g unsalted butter, chopped.
100g dark chocolate, chopped. (I used Lindt Mint Intense)
½ cup caster sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 tsp vanilla extract
½ cup plain flour
¼ tsp baking powder

Extra 200g dark chocolate, chopped (I used Lindt Orange Intense with Slivered Almonds)
Extra 40g unsalted butter


Peppermint Filling:

60g unsalted butter, softened
1 ½ cups pure icing sugar
1 Tbsp milk
½ tsp peppermint essence
Green food colouring


1. Preheat oven to 180C.
Line base and sides of a 30 x 20 cm lamington tin with baking paper I didn’t have one, so used a 20 x 20 slice tin
Put butter, dark choc, and sugar in a medium heavy-based pan and stir over a low heat until mixture is melted and smooth.
Remove from heat and stand for 3 minutes
Add eggs and vanilla and stir to combine
Sift over flour and baking powder and stir until combined
Pour mixture into prepared tin and bake for 15 mins.
Stand tin on a wire rack to cool

2. To make peppermint filling
Use an electric beater to beat butter until light and pale
Add icing sugar, milk, peppermint essence and a few drops of food colouring, and beat until combined and colour is even
Spread peppermint filling over cold chocolate cake base
Set aside for 20 mins, to set

3. Topping
Put extra chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl and stir over a pan of simmering water until mixture is melted and smooth
Cool at room temp’ until mixture becomes a spreadable consistency
Spread chocolate mixture over peppermint filling
Stand in a cool, dry place until choc icing has set
Cut slice into serving squares
<<

Sezza

Rock Hopper

Posts: 1073

Joined: Fri Sep 28, 2012 9:52 pm

Post Sun Jun 09, 2013 4:01 pm

Re: Peppermint slice

that looks awesome :P

ordering lindt next week :mrgreen:
<<

Big Red

User avatar

Web Wheeler

Posts: 28355

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Location: bacabugari

<<

b bear

User avatar

Populating Tool

Posts: 18928

Joined: Fri Feb 13, 2004 8:38 am

Location: Mornington Peninsula Vic

Post Mon Jun 17, 2013 9:40 am

Re: Peppermint slice

Can you box up and send a couple of slices? :P
<<

Sue

User avatar

Colossal Oil Dripping Robot

Posts: 3773

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2011 10:54 pm

Location: Warburton Western Australia

Post Mon Jun 17, 2013 8:56 pm

Re: Peppermint slice

More importantly.. how was the date? :)
Sue

I no longer wish to share this nations roads and highways with others... Sorry for the inconvenience... ;)

Land Rover Defender 90
<<

Chad

User avatar

Tanami Tourer

Posts: 9238

Joined: Wed Jul 28, 2004 9:25 pm

Location: Sunny Coast, QLD

Post Mon Jun 17, 2013 9:43 pm

Re: Peppermint slice

Sue wrote:More importantly.. how was the date? :)

Are you a ring-in? What have you done with SueK?
As for the date, I'm still single. LOL. 'Guess I need to improve my cooking skills, coz it'd be cheaper then plastic surgery! :wink:
<<

Dixie

City Slicker

Posts: 5

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 10:56 pm

Post Wed Oct 02, 2013 7:24 pm

Re: Peppermint slice

I would marry anyone who can cook something like this! But only in case it tastes just as good as it looks)
<<

Rute

User avatar

wishes he was awesum

Posts: 21364

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2008 1:40 pm

Location: The Desert

Post Wed Oct 02, 2013 7:53 pm

Re: Peppermint slice

Thanks Chad, printed and passed on to the cook 8) :D :D :D
...
Gypsy Driftin down the road..
....
<<

Chad

User avatar

Tanami Tourer

Posts: 9238

Joined: Wed Jul 28, 2004 9:25 pm

Location: Sunny Coast, QLD

Post Wed Oct 02, 2013 8:57 pm

Re: Peppermint slice

Dixie wrote:I would marry anyone who can cook something like this! But only in case it tastes just as good as it looks)

So would I Dixie, and yep, that strawberry was awesome! :wink:

Al, I hope Serena makes a few. They were just great!
<<

AndySidney

City Slicker

Posts: 15

Joined: Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:06 pm

Location: Tampa, Florida

Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:32 pm

Re: Peppermint slice

Hmm, I'm learning a lot of great recipes in this section. Here's another one to take note of. :D

Return to Recipes

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 0 guests

cron