Sun Jun 09, 2013 3:59 pm by Chad

Choc Peppermint Slice

(I used Lindt Mint Intense)

(I used Lindt Orange Intense with Slivered Almonds)

I didn’t have one, so used a 20 x 20 slice tin

I have a coffee date tomorrow after work. YAY! So I'm making this again, to take along ........Prep time: 40 minsCooking time: 15 mins125g unsalted butter, chopped.100g dark chocolate, chopped.½ cup caster sugar2 eggs, lightly beaten1 tsp vanilla extract½ cup plain flour¼ tsp baking powderExtra 200g dark chocolate, choppedExtra 40g unsalted butterPeppermint Filling:60g unsalted butter, softened1 ½ cups pure icing sugar1 Tbsp milk½ tsp peppermint essenceGreen food colouring1. Preheat oven to 180C.Line base and sides of a 30 x 20 cm lamington tin with baking paperPut butter, dark choc, and sugar in a medium heavy-based pan and stir over a low heat until mixture is melted and smooth.Remove from heat and stand for 3 minutesAdd eggs and vanilla and stir to combineSift over flour and baking powder and stir until combinedPour mixture into prepared tin and bake for 15 mins.Stand tin on a wire rack to cool2. To make peppermint fillingUse an electric beater to beat butter until light and paleAdd icing sugar, milk, peppermint essence and a few drops of food colouring, and beat until combined and colour is evenSpread peppermint filling over cold chocolate cake baseSet aside for 20 mins, to set3. ToppingPut extra chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl and stir over a pan of simmering water until mixture is melted and smoothCool at room temp’ until mixture becomes a spreadable consistencySpread chocolate mixture over peppermint fillingStand in a cool, dry place until choc icing has setCut slice into serving squares