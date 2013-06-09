Peppermint slice
Choc Peppermint Slice
Prep time: 40 mins
Cooking time: 15 mins
125g unsalted butter, chopped.
100g dark chocolate, chopped. (I used Lindt Mint Intense)
½ cup caster sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 tsp vanilla extract
½ cup plain flour
¼ tsp baking powder
Extra 200g dark chocolate, chopped (I used Lindt Orange Intense with Slivered Almonds)
Extra 40g unsalted butter
Peppermint Filling:
60g unsalted butter, softened
1 ½ cups pure icing sugar
1 Tbsp milk
½ tsp peppermint essence
Green food colouring
1. Preheat oven to 180C.
Line base and sides of a 30 x 20 cm lamington tin with baking paper I didn’t have one, so used a 20 x 20 slice tin
Put butter, dark choc, and sugar in a medium heavy-based pan and stir over a low heat until mixture is melted and smooth.
Remove from heat and stand for 3 minutes
Add eggs and vanilla and stir to combine
Sift over flour and baking powder and stir until combined
Pour mixture into prepared tin and bake for 15 mins.
Stand tin on a wire rack to cool
2. To make peppermint filling
Use an electric beater to beat butter until light and pale
Add icing sugar, milk, peppermint essence and a few drops of food colouring, and beat until combined and colour is even
Spread peppermint filling over cold chocolate cake base
Set aside for 20 mins, to set
3. Topping
Put extra chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl and stir over a pan of simmering water until mixture is melted and smooth
Cool at room temp’ until mixture becomes a spreadable consistency
Spread chocolate mixture over peppermint filling
Stand in a cool, dry place until choc icing has set
Cut slice into serving squares