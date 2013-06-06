Thu Jun 06, 2013 8:10 pm by wasLX470

Leg:



Ingredients



1 leg of goat

4 tablespoons of finely chopped garlic

4 sprigs of rosemary

1 teaspoon salt

6 bay leaves

½ cup olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

½ bottle white wine

4-6 medium potatoes, cut in quarters

Method





Preheat the oven to 200°C



In a pan brown the onions lightly with some of the olive oil.



Mix the remainder of the olive oil, salt and garlic and onto goat meat.



Place the meat into a deep oven dish with the browned onions, bay leaves and rosemary sprigs.



Add the white wine, quartered potatoes and cover the dish with foil.



Place in the oven and leave for 1½ hours. Remove the foil after 1½ hours and leave the meat in the oven for approx another 30 min, or until nice and brown.

