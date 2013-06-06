Skip to content

Goat !

Post Thu Jun 06, 2013 6:39 pm

Goat !

Butchered 3 kids yesterday and they're still hanging in the cool room . Plan to slow roast a couple of shoulders Greek style on the weekend and wondering what else apart from curry could I do with them?

???
Post Thu Jun 06, 2013 7:42 pm

Re: Goat !

Post Thu Jun 06, 2013 8:10 pm

Re: Goat !

Leg:

Ingredients

1 leg of goat
4 tablespoons of finely chopped garlic
4 sprigs of rosemary
1 teaspoon salt
6 bay leaves
½ cup olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
½ bottle white wine
4-6 medium potatoes, cut in quarters
Method


Preheat the oven to 200°C

In a pan brown the onions lightly with some of the olive oil.

Mix the remainder of the olive oil, salt and garlic and onto goat meat.

Place the meat into a deep oven dish with the browned onions, bay leaves and rosemary sprigs.

Add the white wine, quartered potatoes and cover the dish with foil.

Place in the oven and leave for 1½ hours. Remove the foil after 1½ hours and leave the meat in the oven for approx another 30 min, or until nice and brown.
Post Thu Jun 06, 2013 8:37 pm

Re: Goat !

Post Thu Jun 06, 2013 9:58 pm

Re: Goat !

Nice :D

Or Loz, you could always dust the meat in Ras eL Hanout spice mix, add some legumes maybe, and cook it it via LX's method or in a tagine for a North African dish.
Post Thu Jun 06, 2013 11:01 pm

Re: Goat !

Thanks Chad

I will give that a go when I get home but its a bit fancy for the boys out here they don't eat "" stinking lamb""", dog food goat ,chicken or veg's they eat beef 365 x3 and XXXX :shock:

There's a full side of Black grass fed Angus in the chiller been hanging for 40 days just touch green white mold tinge so its ready :lol:
Post Fri Jun 07, 2013 3:24 pm

Re: Goat !

Fresh Goat + Camp Oven +Beer = a good night

add herbs and spices according to taste , add potatoes + pumpkin to camp oven after 2 hrs

Beer BYO :)
Post Sun Jun 09, 2013 7:33 pm

Re: Goat !

Amen to that Mac.
Post Sun Aug 18, 2013 12:19 pm

Re: Goat !

Here's some suggestions.....I guess traditionally goat has been mostly curry because of the areas that traditionally farmed them.....I love roast leg rubbed with Harissa spices....or mild curries or Moroccan Tajine's....or Greek roasts done on a bed of greek yogurt !!

Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:05 pm

Re: Goat !

Hmm, never actually liked goat, but I could give it a try one of these days.

