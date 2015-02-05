Thu Feb 05, 2015 3:18 pm by Djebel

Tyre Lug Services55 Market RoadBrooklyn VIC 3012AustraliaHad a puncture on the shoulder. All the local mobs said, "SIDEWALL!" and refused the job. This mob not only repaired it, but back it with a warranty. And $33 is a lot cheaper than $300.They said they were willing to repair (if repair was possible) any puncture down to the top of the "MAXXIS" or "BIGHORN".