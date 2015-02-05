Skip to content

Recommended businesses

Post a reply
<<

wasLX470

User avatar

Kimberley Kruiser

Posts: 7878

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2010 2:54 pm

Location: Eating Cow pie.

Post Tue Aug 12, 2014 11:08 pm

Re: Recommended businesses

Mobil 1 oils

Circa Half retail price

EBay seller: gllubricantsptyltd
"How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?"
<<

Djebel

Wilderness Wanderer

Posts: 1399

Joined: Tue Mar 29, 2011 9:21 pm

Location: Melbourne

Post Thu Feb 05, 2015 3:18 pm

Re: Recommended businesses

Tyre Lug Services
55 Market Road
Brooklyn VIC 3012
Australia

Had a puncture on the shoulder. All the local mobs said, "SIDEWALL!" and refused the job. This mob not only repaired it, but back it with a warranty. And $33 is a lot cheaper than $300.

They said they were willing to repair (if repair was possible) any puncture down to the top of the "MAXXIS" or "BIGHORN".
Image
<<

billyates

City Slicker

Posts: 1

Joined: Wed Nov 23, 2016 3:29 pm

Location: Japan

Post Wed Nov 23, 2016 3:39 pm

Re: Recommended businesses

We are planning to have Auto shop since my husband is interested in the cars.
<<

moongallop

User avatar

City Slicker

Posts: 1

Joined: Fri Dec 09, 2016 11:21 pm

Location: Australia

Post Fri Dec 09, 2016 11:27 pm

Re: Recommended businesses

My dream business is auto repair and parts shop.
Previous

Return to 4WDiscussion

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 0 guests

cron