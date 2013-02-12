City Slicker
Posts: 32
Joined: Thu Nov 08, 2012 6:35 am
Location: East Keilor & Sugarloaf Creek, Victoria
My 98 Pajero NL GLS
Then I made an overengineered, ugly but useful tradies roof rack:
Then I bought a new MCC bullbar, an Avengers Mako winch and got the bb painted with two colour coding.
It really came out quite nice, reducing the harshness of the look normally associated with it. Don’t it look Purty?
Now I'm broke again, but hopefully there will be new things to report soon enough.
insert {
%witty tagline%
%details of my '98 Pajero NL GLS%
%irrelevant current affairs observation%
%images as evidence of life%
}