Skip to content

My 98 Pajero NL GLS

Post a reply
<<

xntrek

User avatar

City Slicker

Posts: 32

Joined: Thu Nov 08, 2012 6:35 am

Location: East Keilor & Sugarloaf Creek, Victoria

Post Tue Feb 12, 2013 5:52 pm

My 98 Pajero NL GLS

Started out in October buying this off a car yard:

Image

Then I made an overengineered, ugly but useful tradies roof rack:

Image

Then I bought a new MCC bullbar, an Avengers Mako winch and got the bb painted with two colour coding.

Image

It really came out quite nice, reducing the harshness of the look normally associated with it. Don’t it look Purty?

Now I'm broke again, but hopefully there will be new things to report soon enough.
#begin signature
insert {
%witty tagline%
%details of my '98 Pajero NL GLS%
%irrelevant current affairs observation%
%images as evidence of life%
}
<<

DA

Cape York Patroller

Posts: 6130

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 8:08 am

Location: Albury

Post Tue Feb 12, 2013 7:46 pm

Re: My 98 Pajero NL GLS

Noice....

The new bullbar is a huge improvement over the original for looks. :wink:
<<

toy42r

User avatar

Tanami Tourer

Posts: 8757

Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 10:01 pm

Location: NSW

Post Tue Feb 12, 2013 9:42 pm

Re: My 98 Pajero NL GLS

8)

The winch control box, is it loose or mounted crooked? Might affect fitment of driving lights.
DD

Club UZJ member........when she lets me drive it.
Club FTE honourary member........ Thanks Hog
<<

xntrek

User avatar

City Slicker

Posts: 32

Joined: Thu Nov 08, 2012 6:35 am

Location: East Keilor & Sugarloaf Creek, Victoria

Post Wed Feb 13, 2013 8:08 am

Re: My 98 Pajero NL GLS

toy42r wrote:8)

The winch control box, is it loose or mounted crooked? Might affect fitment of driving lights.


It is crooked, and it will be an issue for the fitting of lights - but I plan to fix that before then. Just not quite sure how at this point in time.
#begin signature
insert {
%witty tagline%
%details of my '98 Pajero NL GLS%
%irrelevant current affairs observation%
%images as evidence of life%
}
<<

b bear

User avatar

Populating Tool

Posts: 18927

Joined: Fri Feb 13, 2004 8:38 am

Location: Mornington Peninsula Vic

Post Wed Feb 13, 2013 12:40 pm

Re: My 98 Pajero NL GLS

Noice one 8)
<<

ozmidnight

City Slicker

Posts: 3

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2014 5:36 am

Post Fri Oct 24, 2014 6:16 am

Re: My 98 Pajero NL GLS

Hi
All of us Pajero owners need to stick together from all those Patrol and land cruisers owners haha,
Your rig looks really nice with the white body and the two tone BB, I will have to post some picks of my old 93Pajero it has a 2 inch body lift and a 2 inch suspention lift, I have put on hid driving lights etc but that's for a another time, but I just wanted to introduce my self and say you have the begingings of a good rig.:)
Malcolm.
<<

Overlandy

City Slicker

Posts: 9

Joined: Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:23 pm

Post Fri Apr 21, 2017 3:03 pm

Re: My 98 Pajero NL GLS

Nice looking rig. any new mods you've done to it?

Return to Reader's Rides

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 0 guests

cron