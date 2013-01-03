Skip to content

Summer salad

Kim F

Desert Driver

Post Thu Jan 03, 2013 2:19 pm

Summer salad

Prawns, smoked chicken and avocado salad. I dribbled lots whilst making it !
'04 BMW X5 3.0 Turbo Diesel
loz

Pickering's Parrot

Post Thu Jan 03, 2013 4:09 pm

Re: Summer salad

Looks nice but whats the green stuff :lol:
http://pickeringpost.com/

Don't get so excited calm down its not real life its the internet
Chimmy

Post Fri Jan 04, 2013 7:54 am

Re: Summer salad

Yummy! :D
With crusty poison white tiger bread and blue cheese please. 8)
Kim F

Desert Driver

Post Fri Jan 04, 2013 9:35 am

Re: Summer salad

Chimmy wrote:Yummy! :D
With crusty poison white tiger bread and blue cheese please. 8)


What is crusty poison white tiger bread ? Sounds dangerous!
'04 BMW X5 3.0 Turbo Diesel
loz

Pickering's Parrot

Post Fri Jan 04, 2013 9:51 am

Re: Summer salad

Kim F wrote:
Chimmy wrote:Yummy! :D
With crusty poison white tiger bread and blue cheese please. 8)


What is crusty poison white tiger bread ? Sounds dangerous!




it could be a technical term used in cooking for toast fingers :lol:
http://pickeringpost.com/

Don't get so excited calm down its not real life its the internet
Chimmy

Post Fri Jan 04, 2013 2:15 pm

Re: Summer salad

hehe it's just white bread is highly processed and therefore high GI.
Sezza

Rock Hopper

Post Fri Jan 04, 2013 3:11 pm

Re: Summer salad

"tiger"refers to the appearance of the bread, it has a mottled top, quite distinctive.
Dixie

City Slicker

Post Tue Oct 01, 2013 12:27 am

Re: Summer salad

Mmmmm I love shrimps so much! Thanks for the recipe) By the way, I used to eat them with veins before :oops: I didn't know that I was actually eating shrimps' poop((
Sue

Colossal Oil Dripping Robot

Post Tue Oct 01, 2013 8:04 pm

Re: Summer salad

That looks awesome... and I don't even like avocado!
Sue

I no longer wish to share this nations roads and highways with others... Sorry for the inconvenience... ;)

Land Rover Defender 90
AndySidney

Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:03 pm

Re: Summer salad

I'll be trying this out in my days off. :)

