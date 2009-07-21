Software stain removal
BLEEDING EDGE May 09, 2013
Our investigations into the psyche of computer programs has led us to discover that some software seems to become emotionally attached to the host computer, resisting the most determined efforts to dispose of it.
Norton's security products are perhaps the most conspicuous example - a somewhat uncanny representation of developer Symantec's rigidly entrenched organisational structure, acknowledged by its chief executive, Steve Bennett, earlier this year.
Trying to remove Norton programs using the Windows Uninstall system can be so inordinately frustrating that we've seen despairing users choose instead to wipe their entire hard drive.
Apart from being agonisingly slow, Windows Uninstall often overlooks unwanted particles of an application. In the case of Norton, those traces often prevent competing programs from installing or running.
You can get a removal tool that prises out the last remnants of Norton programs here but we've developed a fondness for Revo Uninstaller Pro, which can dispatch the clingiest application.
A few weeks ago we had problems installing the latest Windows update of Evernote, the flat-file database and personal organiser that, in reality, is the equivalent of a memory transplant for the absent-minded.
We are continually finding new ways to employ Evernote in our business and other activities - we pick up a lot of ideas from the Evernote blogs at blog.evernote.com and blog.evernote.com/business - but found ourselves fretting because we couldn't apply its latest features.
We made several attempts to update but each time were greeted with one of those impenetrable error messages, in this case something called ''error code 2732''.
We solved the problem by using Revo Uninstaller Pro
to remove the previous version of Evernote - no danger in that because all the data is stored on Evernote's servers - then reinstalling the old version and applying the update.
There is a free version of Revo http://www.revouninstaller.com/revo_uni ... nload.html
but the registered Pro version ($US39.25) http://www.revouninstallerpro.com/
digs a little deeper for leftover code and has some useful additional features. There is a 30-day free trial.
We're all in favour of programs that are intuitive to use but this is one that rewards a study of the manual, which comes in different formats here.
There are several ways you can use it to uninstall applications, including a Hunter mode, which allows you to stop or uninstall or delete an application by clicking on its icon on the desktop, quick-launch toolbar or system tray. It is particularly handy if you have any unwanted applications in the system tray.
In essence, its wizard tries to run an application's built-in uninstaller and intervenes only if it doesn't work. At that point you select the uninstaller mode you want to use, then hit the Scan button. When that completes, it shows you leftover registry items, files and folders, which you can choose to delete.
Revo Uninstaller Pro lists any new programs on your PC, which might alert you to any surreptitious installations by malevolent or freeloading developers.
It represents a paradise for the paranoid, allowing users to wipe their digital fingerprints from increasingly nosy software. Microsoft Office cleaner removes the history of most recently used files in Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Front Page.
Windows Cleaner obliterates history and temporary files that might be lodged in places such as file-search history, recently opened document history, open/save history from various applications, Start menu clicks history, printers, computers and people-find history, the clipboard, last open registry key history and so on, in addition, of course, to emptying the Recycle Bin.
After that initial sweep, the Evidence Remover permanently eliminates the possibility of retrieving unwanted data.
Under Options you can choose to create a daily full registry back-up, which is a potentially handy insurance policy.
Junk Files Cleaner will list and allow you to remove junk files that may have been left on your hard drive by an unexpected application or system crash, which can potentially slow system speed or clog the hard drive.
Autorun Manager gives you information and control over applications that load during boot-up, potentially accelerating start-up and processing time.
