Fri Jun 04, 2010 2:13 pm by subyroo

Stardock Fences

Basic Features

See your wallpaper again! Quickly hide & show all your icons with an easy double-click



Create snapshots, and have automatic scaling (for screen size changes)

Rope off your desktopFences allows you to create shaded areas on your desktop that you can place icons in. You can label them however you wish, and move/resize them anywhere on the desktop. Pre-included layouts help speed the process for new users.Double click blank space on your desktop, and all your icons will fade out. Double click again, and they’ll return. We think this feature is so useful and unique, that we’ve applied for a patent on it. You can even pick icons and individual Fences to exclude!Take and restore snapshots of your Fence layouts for backup, or for when you are doing different tasks. Change your resolultion for playing games and Fences will keep them in the same relative spots. In the Pro version of Fences, the "snapshot" feature has been enhanced to automatically take and keep recent snapshots on hand, ensuring your desktop layout never gets lost.