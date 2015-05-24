Skip to content

Volkswagen Amarok Trendline TDI420 MY12.5 Auto

Big Red

Web Wheeler

Posts: 28334

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Location: bacabugari

Post Sun May 24, 2015 3:14 pm

Re: Volkswagen Amarok Trendline TDI420 MY12.5 Auto

sounds like you should take off your good bits and trade it in on a new one if you like it that much.
Hilux99

Desert Driver

Posts: 2705

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Location: Brisbane

Post Mon May 25, 2015 11:13 am

Re: Volkswagen Amarok Trendline TDI420 MY12.5 Auto

I would be too much out of pocket at the moment if I got rid off it. I think I will keep it for now and see how it goes. All the problems seem to be fixed and I have done over 2000km now in 2 weeks.

All the problems that I have had other owner have add also, just not all of them. So touch wood all the known problem parts have now been replaced. :?
VW Amarok MY12.5 Auto

Life's too short for paranoia, and cuts into the time needed to deal with the people following you!
Lofty

Desert Driver

Posts: 2510

Joined: Wed Jun 05, 2013 8:23 pm

Location: Brisbane

Post Fri Jun 05, 2015 12:25 am

Re: Volkswagen Amarok Trendline TDI420 MY12.5 Auto

Trentski wrote:Everyone that I know that has bought a new VW have always sold it before the warranty finished, too expensive to fix outside of warranty and they seem to like being fixed outside of warranty :lol:


My VW Jetta was pretty good under factory warranty, but out of factory warranty (but thankfully had extended warranty) it needed about $5k.

I got rid of it at 8 years of age a few weeks ago as the faults were starting to mount up and the potential $$$ exposure was too great. For a car worth $!0k I didn't feel like the risk of an $8k DSG gearbox or a $6k turbo motor rebuild. I did start to use an independent but even they still are at the mercy of VW pricing on parts as DSG rebuilds are still fairly specialist.

Now have a shiny Subaru Liberty.
Post counts are overrated.
McBeno

Wilderness Wanderer

Posts: 1462

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2009 3:54 am

Location: East maitland

Post Fri Jun 05, 2015 12:58 am

Re: Volkswagen Amarok Trendline TDI420 MY12.5 Auto

Lofty wrote:
Trentski wrote:Everyone that I know that has bought a new VW have always sold it before the warranty finished, too expensive to fix outside of warranty and they seem to like being fixed outside of warranty :lol:


My VW Jetta was pretty good under factory warranty, but out of factory warranty (but thankfully had extended warranty) it needed about $5k.

I got rid of it at 8 years of age a few weeks ago as the faults were starting to mount up and the potential $$$ exposure was too great. For a car worth $!0k I didn't feel like the risk of an $8k DSG gearbox or a $6k turbo motor rebuild. I did start to use an independent but even they still are at the mercy of VW pricing on parts as DSG rebuilds are still fairly specialist.

Now have a shiny Subaru Liberty.


Keep an eye on the oil level as they like a drop from new till about 30 k klms.

We got ours new and it used to like a drop or 2. Even the stealer told me to keep an eye on it from new which i did till it went clear of the dipstick at 4000 klms and had to put 2 litres of oil in it. Dealer supplied me with more oil for a while. :x :x

Mind you this was on the single OHC motor not the twin OHC motor so hopefully this may have changed.

I have just replaced a central locking actuator in the Passengers front door. Apparently the Accuators are a know problem from 5 yrs or so on. Again this is on a 2006 Liberty hopefully Subaru have fixed this problem.

Apart from that the car has 106000 klms on it and is a great car and we would buy another one without hesitation. :D :D
Tony Forrester
2012 TTD GXL ARB Susp & GVM Upgrade,Safari Snorkel,Coilrite Bags,ARB GXL Winch bar,Avenger MakoTDS 12,000 w. Waterwatch monitor,Prod p3.Fact Tow Hitch.Scangauge II.IPF Hid.Hi Beam Hid.
Hilux99

Desert Driver

Posts: 2705

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Location: Brisbane

Post Fri Jun 05, 2015 7:38 am

Re: Volkswagen Amarok Trendline TDI420 MY12.5 Auto

Lofty wrote:I did start to use an independent but even they still are at the mercy of VW pricing on parts as DSG rebuilds are still fairly specialist.


Speaking of this can I get the details from you as I thinking of going down this route.
VW Amarok MY12.5 Auto

Life's too short for paranoia, and cuts into the time needed to deal with the people following you!
Lofty

Desert Driver

Posts: 2510

Joined: Wed Jun 05, 2013 8:23 pm

Location: Brisbane

Post Fri Jun 19, 2015 5:15 pm

Re: Volkswagen Amarok Trendline TDI420 MY12.5 Auto

Hilux99 wrote:
Lofty wrote:I did start to use an independent but even they still are at the mercy of VW pricing on parts as DSG rebuilds are still fairly specialist.


Speaking of this can I get the details from you as I thinking of going down this route.


Sorry missed this thread!

Prestige and Performance, in Coorparoo.
http://prestigeandperformance.com.au/

Close to the train line to the city.
Post counts are overrated.
Hilux99

Desert Driver

Posts: 2705

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Location: Brisbane

Post Mon Jun 22, 2015 3:47 pm

Re: Volkswagen Amarok Trendline TDI420 MY12.5 Auto

Thanks for that! :)
VW Amarok MY12.5 Auto

Life's too short for paranoia, and cuts into the time needed to deal with the people following you!
Hilux99

Desert Driver

Posts: 2705

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2003 2:16 pm

Location: Brisbane

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:47 am

Re: Volkswagen Amarok Trendline TDI420 MY12.5 Auto

Purchased a new camper over Christmas,to take the family to some out of the way places with some comfort.

Had a nice trip down and return to Eden to pick it up.


Goldstream "Storm LTD Vacationer"

Image
Image
VW Amarok MY12.5 Auto

Life's too short for paranoia, and cuts into the time needed to deal with the people following you!
