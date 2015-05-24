We know you love your 4WD - so why not tell us all about it here!
Trentski wrote:Everyone that I know that has bought a new VW have always sold it before the warranty finished, too expensive to fix outside of warranty and they seem to like being fixed outside of warranty
My VW Jetta was pretty good under factory warranty, but out of factory warranty (but thankfully had extended warranty) it needed about $5k.
I got rid of it at 8 years of age a few weeks ago as the faults were starting to mount up and the potential $$$ exposure was too great. For a car worth $!0k I didn't feel like the risk of an $8k DSG gearbox or a $6k turbo motor rebuild. I did start to use an independent but even they still are at the mercy of VW pricing on parts as DSG rebuilds are still fairly specialist.
Now have a shiny Subaru Liberty.
Speaking of this can I get the details from you as I thinking of going down this route.
