Lofty wrote: Trentski wrote: Everyone that I know that has bought a new VW have always sold it before the warranty finished, too expensive to fix outside of warranty and they seem to like being fixed outside of warranty Everyone that I know that has bought a new VW have always sold it before the warranty finished, too expensive to fix outside of warranty and they seem to like being fixed outside of warranty



My VW Jetta was pretty good under factory warranty, but out of factory warranty (but thankfully had extended warranty) it needed about $5k.



I got rid of it at 8 years of age a few weeks ago as the faults were starting to mount up and the potential $$$ exposure was too great. For a car worth $!0k I didn't feel like the risk of an $8k DSG gearbox or a $6k turbo motor rebuild. I did start to use an independent but even they still are at the mercy of VW pricing on parts as DSG rebuilds are still fairly specialist.



Keep an eye on the oil level as they like a drop from new till about 30 k klms.We got ours new and it used to like a drop or 2. Even the stealer told me to keep an eye on it from new which i did till it went clear of the dipstick at 4000 klms and had to put 2 litres of oil in it. Dealer supplied me with more oil for a while.Mind you this was on the single OHC motor not the twin OHC motor so hopefully this may have changed.I have just replaced a central locking actuator in the Passengers front door. Apparently the Accuators are a know problem from 5 yrs or so on. Again this is on a 2006 Liberty hopefully Subaru have fixed this problem.Apart from that the car has 106000 klms on it and is a great car and we would buy another one without hesitation.