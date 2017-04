Mon Jul 04, 2016 9:10 pm by Big Red

Pulled the water tank out again, couldn't see anything but the tank has to be in place to test it ... I changed the inlet hose clamp for a smaller one to get a better grip on the barbs then cut a section of carpet out and siliconed it down, I then made a "Dam" so that if it leaks again it will just drip out the drain hole and not soak the whole carpet again !it leaked so had to pull it out again