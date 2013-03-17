Wed May 29, 2013 8:33 pm by Big Red

Got a new Safari Tuff clutch kit, spigot bearing, gearbox mounts, and rear main seal done on Big Red today ... had a good look underneath while it was up on the hoistchassis had some rust on the inside curve in front of the rear axle on the passenger side [the thin bit on the inside of the C channel Chassis] which i knew about [been there since 2000] which is easy to get to ... was going to make up a new piece and weld it in but never got around to it and it never changed so i didn't worry about it.well now since it has been sitting there under the mango tree the rust has gotten worse ... and the drivers side has gone as well which is in behind the sub tankthen i noticed a crack from the bottom of the panhard mount to the top of the spring tower on the vertical inside of the chassis [the thin bit on the inside of the C channel Chassis]looks like tank will have to come out etc etc etc