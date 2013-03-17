Skip to content

Big Red [1999 Nissan Gu 4.2 td coil cab dx] [big red] mod

Big Red

Post Sun Mar 17, 2013 9:00 pm

Re: Big Red [1999 Nissan Gu 4.2 td coil cab dx] [big red] mo

Rumpig wrote:what did they cost you Shane?
mine haven't worked for ages and i've been meaning to get around to replacing them before the coppers sting me for it :oops: :lol: :lol:


ummm $65 each + 15 for the flasher i think it was
Big Red

Post Wed May 29, 2013 8:33 pm

Re: Big Red [1999 Nissan Gu 4.2 td coil cab dx] [big red] mo

Got a new Safari Tuff clutch kit, spigot bearing, gearbox mounts, and rear main seal done on Big Red today ... had a good look underneath while it was up on the hoist

chassis had some rust on the inside curve in front of the rear axle on the passenger side [the thin bit on the inside of the C channel Chassis] which i knew about [been there since 2000] which is easy to get to ... was going to make up a new piece and weld it in but never got around to it and it never changed so i didn't worry about it.

well now since it has been sitting there under the mango tree the rust has gotten worse ... and the drivers side has gone as well which is in behind the sub tank

then i noticed a crack from the bottom of the panhard mount to the top of the spring tower on the vertical inside of the chassis [the thin bit on the inside of the C channel Chassis]

looks like tank will have to come out etc etc etc :roll:
Big Red

Post Tue Sep 10, 2013 7:09 pm

Re: Big Red [1999 Nissan Gu 4.2 td coil cab dx] [big red] mo

new air filter fitted as the UNI filter was looking crumbly .
new Delkor 27HR-710 battery fitted as the battery had to go in the wagon when i sold it.

have to weld up the cracks in the inner guard before i can fit the auxillary battery again.

lots to do to the old girl :lol:
Big Red

Tezzas_4b

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:40 am

Re: Big Red [1999 Nissan Gu 4.2 td coil cab dx] [big red] mo

You can't rush things to much :D
Cheers, Terry

05 GXL Prado 4lt Auto
