Thu Mar 29, 2012 11:06 am by Dave W

Read the various discussions about ozi and mm but I would like some thoughts on comparative pros and cons.



Some say ozi is more powerful, others say mm is powerful enough.



I will be running it on my galaxy s2 because that's what I have, so lets leave the whole apple vs android thing in the bucket where it belongs.



I would like to track drives for uploading, import drives to follow, and plan drives on map to follow.

Only the off road stuff, as the on board stuff does fine on road.

I have pc at home and am happy to trip plan on pc and transfer if need be



Thanks.

