I want a new DIGITAL Camera

Mainey (WA)

Post Tue Nov 02, 2004 2:54 am

I am in the market to buy a new digital camera, presently looking at a Fujifilm 'FinePix S5000' - (looks like a SLR camera) with 10x optical zoom and 3.1 effective pixels.

I am new to Digital cameras so am seeking advice from those who have the experience and knowledge.

Looking at a budget of only $600 - $800.
Main use is taking pics of places eg; valleys, hills, ocean and rivers and the other extreme is close up people shots, so I don't believe the smaller non zoom digital camera will suffice however their price is attractive.



jcd

Post Tue Nov 02, 2004 9:22 am

There has just been a review of the updated version (S5100) of this camera posted at DCRP (http://www.dcresource.com/reviews/fuji/ ... ndex.shtml), that you may want to have a look at. Others that you may want to consider are the Panasonic FZ-3 and some of the olympus 10x zoom cameras.
When it comes to buying the camera there are a few web based stores in Australia that seem to be quite a bit cheaper than the major stores. I have not personally used any of them yet (but hope to soon), but people on some of the Australian photography newsgroups have had no problems.

http://www.camerastore.com.au/
http://www.digitalcamerawarehouse.com.au/
http://www.digitalcams.com.au/
http://www.camera888.com.au/

Good Luck, Jeff.
"Rohan"

Post Tue Nov 02, 2004 10:11 am

Mainey, just be careful of the 10x zooms. No one seems to have been able to it very well and the results are a degradation in picture quality (increase in digital "noise"), especially at the higher end of the zoom range.

The 6x zooms (particularly with higher pixels such as 5 to 8 megapixels) seem to produce better quality results. However, you may not find one of those for under $800. :?

The FinePix S7000 (6x optical zoom and 6.0 megapixels) produces excellent quality for that price-point. You should be able to find one for around $849 (plus all the extras - batteries, charger, case, etc).
Flappa

Post Tue Nov 02, 2004 11:10 am

My S3000 has 10x zoom.

No problems with it.
Cheers

Graeme
Spurry Moses

Post Tue Nov 02, 2004 1:34 pm

I haven't read it yet, but this review looks useful for zoom-capable cameras.

http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-6501_7-5552791-1.html?tag=cnetfd.dl
Emo

Post Wed Nov 03, 2004 9:42 am

The new Fuji is sold in Australia as the S5500 (it is identical to the S5100 but named differently for different markets).

I was in the same situation about 8 weeks ago. I wanted a 3mp+ camera with a 10x optical zoom. I narrowed it down to three.
Canon S1
Fuji S5500
Konica Minolta Digimage Z2

In the end I went for the Konica Minolta. I love Canon but the price was unrealistic for a camera that had the same features. The Fuji was good but I was put off by the XD memory card. Expensive and in relatively small capacity compared to the others.

Image

The camera is 4mp with 10x optical zoom and 4x digital zoom. It takes fantastic video (640x480 fps with sound). It has one of the best preview screens I have ever seen on a digital camera and it is very easy to use.

http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/konicaminoltaz2/
MY04Forester

Post Mon Nov 08, 2004 9:27 pm

I have the S5000
no probs with the 10X zoom at all ,hold your breath and keep very very still if you havent a tripod,just like squeezing off a round from a rifle
takes great shots the S5500 is the 4mp version and also does a great job
8)

Let me know if you want to see some pix,i already have some picked up for use on 05 calenders
:wink:

XD cards have dropped through the floor $75 128meg $125 for 256etc and they have plenty of capacity available with more coming
Tony
Emo

Post Tue Nov 09, 2004 9:47 am

MY04Forester wrote:XD cards have dropped through the floor $75 128meg $125 for 256etc and they have plenty of capacity available with more coming


Still expensive compared to SD cards. You can get a 1gb SD Card from E-bay in Australia for about $110 delivered.
MY04Forester

Post Tue Nov 09, 2004 4:39 pm

Yeah Emo the SD is dirt cheap
but the XD's were $1 a meg not so long ago
8)
Tony
George89

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:26 pm

Re: I want a new DIGITAL Camera

This store is one of the best https://www.camera-warehouse.com.au/index.asp I was planning to get myself new camera for shooting races but there was always something more important to get. I finally took EOS 1300D and I'm really happy with price

