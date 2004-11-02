Tue Nov 02, 2004 2:54 am by Mainey (WA)





I am in the market to buy a new digital camera, presently looking at a Fujifilm 'FinePix S5000' - (looks like a SLR camera) with 10x optical zoom and 3.1 effective pixels.



I am new to Digital cameras so am seeking advice from those who have the experience and knowledge.



Looking at a budget of only $600 - $800.

Main use is taking pics of places eg; valleys, hills, ocean and rivers and the other extreme is close up people shots, so I don't believe the smaller non zoom digital camera will suffice however their price is attractive.





